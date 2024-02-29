GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Multisided, Westlake and Cascais impress

February 29, 2024 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Multisided, Westlake and Cascais impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Feb. 29).

Inner sand:

1000m: Emeraldo (Mark), Super Marvella (rb) 1-11, 600/39.5. They finished level. Mazal Tov (Mark) 1-10, 600/40.5. Moved freely.

Outer sand:

1000m: Striking Eyes (rb) 1-12.5, 600/43. Strode out well. Multisided (R. Pradeep) 1-16.5, 600/41. A fine display.

1200m: Westlake (S. John) 1-29, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Cascais (S. John) 1-30, 1,000/1-2.5, 600/43.5. Moved impressively.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Majesticmerlin (S.K. Paswan) 1-42, (1,400-600) 55. Jumped out well.

Inner sand — Feb. 28:

600m: Continues (R. Pradeep), Alpha Legend (M. Naveen) 39.5. They moved on the bit. Loving Pearl (R. Pradeep) 38. Impressed.

Outer sand:

1000m: Roman Spirit (Srinath) 1-13.5, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Don Carlos (Darshan) 1-16, 600/46. Moved freely.

