MSG Fantasy, Streek and Namak Halaal please

August 23, 2022 17:53 IST

MSG Fantasy, Streek and Namak Halaal pleased when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Aug. 23).

Inner sand:

600m: Ignorance Is Bliss (rb) 42. In good shape.

800m: Demerara (rb) 1-0.5, 600/44.5. Carnoustie (rb) 1-2, 600/46. Be Calm (rb) 1-2, 600/46.5. Illustrious Ruler (rb) 1-2.5, 600/47. Divina (rb) 1-0.5, 600/46. Ayur Shakti (rb) 58, 600/43.5. Unextended. Catelyn (rb) 58.5, 600/44.5. Moved easy. Diamond And Pearls (rb) 58, 600/43.5. Shaped well. A Wink Annda Smile (rb) 58.5, 600/44. Fit. Treasure Delight (rb) 58.5, 600/42.5. In good condition. Abilitare (rb) 1-0, 600/45. Easy. Sasakwa (rb) 1-2.5, 600/48. Ganton (rb) 58.5, 600/43.5. Handy. Namak Halaal (rb) 54, 600/41. Impressed.

1000m: Krishaa’s Choice (rb) 1-12.5, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. In good shape. Pacific (rb) 1-12.5, 800/58, 600/43.5. Worked well. Aretha (rb) 1-13.5, 800/1-0, 600/45. She moved well within herself. Amarone (rb) 1-13.5, 800/1-0, 600/46.5. Eased up. Star Romance (rb) 1-18.5, 800/1-3, 600/48. Sweet Fragrance (rb) 1-13, 800/58.5, 600/44.5. Gods Plan (rb) 1-15, 800/59.5, 600/46. Moved on the bit. Trending Princess (rb), Pappa Rich (rb) 1-14, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. A fit pair. Katahdin (rb) 1-10, 800/57.5, 600/44.5. Well in hand. Right Move (rb) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/45. Moved freely. Wonderful Era (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-2, 600/47. Bohemian Grandeur (rb), Prince Of Wonder (rb) 1-17, 800/59.5, 600/46. Latter finished in front. Alexandre Dumas (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/47.5. Emperor Charmavat (rb) 1-15, 800/58.5, 600/45. Protea (rb), Durango (rb) 1-9.5, 800/55, 600/42. They moved well and finished together. Glorious Sunshine (rb) 1-12.5, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. In fine condition.

1200m: MSG Fantasy (rb) 1-21.5, 1,000/1-9, 800/55.5, 600/41.5. A fine display. Glorious Evensong (rb) 1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 800/57.5, 600/44. In fine trim. Streek (rb) 1-22, 1,000/1-8, 800/55, 600/41.5. Moved attractively. Wise Don (rb) 1-29.5, (1,200-600) 41.5. Eased up. Renegade (rb) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-16.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/46.5. Easy.