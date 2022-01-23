MRC’s annual auction sale on January 27

Over 60 two-year-olds on offer at the event

The Madras Race Club (MRC) is all set to host its annual auction sale later this week.

Inclement weather and the pandemic played havoc with the original plans of holding the same over the Pongal weekend and despite everything thrown at it, the club must be complimented for the resilience that it has shown in managing to go ahead with the auction.

It couldn’t have been easy, first having to postpone the Derby and other graded races, reworking the race prospectus, and then having to shift the date of the sales as well. But where there’s a will there’s a way, and on the evening of January 27, over 60 two-year-olds (foaled in 2020) will come under the hammer.

Exclusive lots

One of the highlights of the auction this year will be the fact that the auction catalogue will include 13 ‘exclusive lots’ that have been accommodated in ‘Blue Pages’.

These 13 select offerings from some of the leading farms in the country will definitely be the high point in what promises to be a great evening.

Breeders from across the country have come forward in wholehearted support of the sale and prospective buyers can check out the two-year-olds at the club when they are rolled out each day in the morning and evening from Monday, January 24.

With the Coromandel Gromor South India Derby scheduled for the next day, it promises to be a great Thursday and Friday at the Madras Race Club.