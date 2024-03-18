GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mojito shines

March 18, 2024 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - Mumbai:

Mojito shone when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Mar. 18) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Goodfellow (Nazil) 41. Easy.

800m: Market King (R. Ajinkya) 53, 600/40. Worked well. Tarzan (J. Chinoy) 53, 600/40. Pushed.

1000m: Tyrone Black (Mustakim), Showman (Saba) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Both moved neck and neck freely. Waikiki (Parmar) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Pressed.

1200m: Mojito (Parmar) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/38. Moved impressively. Golden Thunder (Bhawani), Daianne (app) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. They were urged and the former finished three lengths ahead. Majorella Blue (T.S. Jodha) 1-25, 600/42. Moved freely. Chopin (Neeraj) 1-26, 600/42. Easy.

1400m: Rubik Star (app) 1-41, 600/44. Easy.

Race track:

600m: Mighty Wings (Nazil) 36. Moved freely.

1000m: Trillionaire (Mustakim), Red Merlot (Saba) 1-2, 800/49, 600/36. Former was two lengths superior. Stunning Visual (Nazil) 1-1, 800/50, 600/36. Worked well.

1600m: Axlrod (T.S. Jodha), Cascade (app) 1-46, 600/37. Former finished four lengths ahead.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Nobility (rb), India Strong (Parmar) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38. Former beat the latter by three lengths. Note the former. Baleno (app), Bashir (Bhawani) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Both jumped out well and moved level freely. Demetrius (J. Chinoy) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Stretched.

Mock race noted on March 17:

Race track:

1200m: Kanya Rashi (H.M. Akshay), Jerusalem (Peter) 1-15, 600/35. Former won the race by a long neck, while the latter was slowly off by four lengths.

