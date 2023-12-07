Mojito, Kubric and Pride’s Prince catch the eye

December 07, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Mojito, Kubric and Pride’s Prince caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Dec. 7) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Koenig (Mosin), Chieftain (P. Shinde) 40. Former was three lengths superior. She’s A Teaser (V. Bunde) 1200/600m 42. Easy.

800m: Mojito (Parmar) 49, 600/37. Moved attractively. Serrano (Parmar) 52, 600/37. Moved well. Coeur De Lion (Mustakim) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Sovereign Grey (S.J. Moulin) 53, 600/39. Good. Market King (R. Ajinkya) 53, 600/40. Moved fluently. Multiverse (S. Kamble) 54, 600/40. Pressed. 2/y/os Fiero/Infinity (V. Bunde), Phoenix Tower/Evelyn’s Dancer (Shelar) 54, 600/41. Former ended two lengths in front. Cyrenaica (R. Ajinkya) 55, 600/41. Easy. Golden Neil (J. Chinoy) 54, 600/41. Moved freely. The Flutist (T.S. Jodha) 56, 600/41. Easy. Gangster (Zeeshan) 56, 600/43. Moved freely.

1000m: Finch (Bhwani) 1-11, 600/42. Easy. Kimiko (rb) 1-12, 600/43. Easy. Hela (Bhawani) 1-8, 800/55, 600/43. Moved well. The General (Bhawani), Midas Touch (rb) 1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Former finished four lengths ahead. Exuma (Parmar), Pure (P. Dhebe) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former was urged and finished four lengths ahead. Pride’s Prince (Srinath), Alpha Domino (Shelar) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former strode out well and finished four lengths ahead. Pyrrhus (Hamir) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well. Ameerah (S.J. Moulin), Blaze Carson (Nadeem) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Former finished four lengths ahead. Booster Shot (Hamir), Golden Glow (V. Bunde) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Former was two lengths superior. 2/y/o Abhidyan (Santosh G), Tenth Star/Sans Prix (H.M. Akshay) 1-11, 600/43. Pair level.

1200m: Chat (Nazil) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Pushed. Kubric (T.S. Jodha) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved impressively.