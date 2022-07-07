Mojito, Gimme, Leonardo, Ravishing Form, Splendido and King’s Ransom impress

July 07, 2022 18:37 IST

Mojito, Gimme, Leonardo, Ravishing Form, Splendido, and King’s Ransom impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (July 7).

Inner sand:

600m: Copper Sunrise (Akshay K) 40.5. In fine trim.

Outer sand:

600m: A Star Is Born (Nikhil N) 44. Moved freely.

1000m: Konabos (Nazerul), Scrippling Hopper (Ashok) 1-16, 600/45.5. They moved together. Gimme (N.S. Parmar) 1-11.5, 600/39.5. A pleasing display. Mountain Lion (Prabhakaran) 1-15.5, 600/41.5. Note. Ascoval (P. Trevor) 1-16, 600/43.5. Moved freely. Hukum (Nazerul) 1-11, 600/43. Moved well. Randolph (Likith) 1-12, 600/42.5. In fine shape.

1200m: Splendido (Sandesh), Mighty Swallow (Nikhil N) 1-26, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished five lengths ahead. Balor (Ajinkya), Ring Master (R. Pradeep) 1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Former started five lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead. Triumphant (P. Trevor) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Strode out well.

1400m: Roman Power (Akshay K) 1-45, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46.5. Easy. Absara Star (Salman K) 1-44.5, (1,400-600) 56. Eased up. Ravishing Form (P. Trevor) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/40.5. Moved nicely. Cyrenius (Sandesh) 1-45.5, (1,400-600) 57. Moved freely.

1600m: Theon (P.S. Chouhan) 1-54.5, 1,400/1-39, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Moved attractively. The Bawaji (Kirthis B) 1-56.5, 1,400/1-41.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Moved on the bit. King’s Ransom (P.S. Chouhan) 1-52, 1,400/1-37.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Moved impressively. Mojito (N.S. Parmar), Fortunate Son (Dhebe) 1-55, 1,400/1-40, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/41.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished five lengths in front with plenty in hand. Leonardo (Akshay K) 1-56, 1,400/1-38.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41. A good display.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: King Of War (Darshan), Verenna (Kiran N) 1-37, (1,400-600) 55. Former showed out. Jersey Legend (G. Vivek), Daring Sweetheart (S. Mubarak), Dreams Ahead (rb) 1-35.5, (1,400-600) 50.5. First named impressed. Blues Ballad (Akshay K), India Strong (N.S. Parmar) 1-41.5, (1,400-600) 1-0.5. They finished level. Own Legacy (P. Trevor), Noble Ruler (Bhawani) 1-36.5, (1,400-600) 52. They jumped out well. Akasi (Vivek) 1-38, (1,400-600) 54. Jumped out well. Grey Channel (Khurshad), The Beginning (Chetan K) 1-39, (1,400-600) 56.5. Former finished six lengths ahead.