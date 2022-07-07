Races

Mojito, Gimme, Leonardo, Ravishing Form, Splendido and King’s Ransom impress

Mojito, Gimme, Leonardo, Ravishing Form, Splendido, and King’s Ransom impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (July 7).

  Inner sand:

600m: Copper Sunrise (Akshay K) 40.5. In fine trim.

Outer sand:

600m: A Star Is Born (Nikhil N) 44. Moved freely.

1000m: Konabos (Nazerul), Scrippling Hopper (Ashok) 1-16, 600/45.5. They moved together. Gimme (N.S. Parmar) 1-11.5, 600/39.5. A pleasing display. Mountain Lion (Prabhakaran) 1-15.5, 600/41.5. Note. Ascoval (P. Trevor) 1-16, 600/43.5. Moved freely. Hukum (Nazerul) 1-11, 600/43. Moved well. Randolph (Likith) 1-12, 600/42.5. In fine shape.

1200m: Splendido (Sandesh), Mighty Swallow (Nikhil N) 1-26, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished five lengths ahead. Balor (Ajinkya), Ring Master (R. Pradeep) 1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Former started five lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead. Triumphant (P. Trevor) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Strode out well.

1400m: Roman Power (Akshay K) 1-45, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46.5. Easy. Absara Star (Salman K) 1-44.5, (1,400-600) 56. Eased up. Ravishing Form (P. Trevor) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/40.5. Moved nicely. Cyrenius (Sandesh) 1-45.5, (1,400-600) 57. Moved freely.

1600m: Theon (P.S. Chouhan) 1-54.5, 1,400/1-39, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Moved attractively. The Bawaji (Kirthis B) 1-56.5, 1,400/1-41.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Moved on the bit. King’s Ransom (P.S. Chouhan) 1-52, 1,400/1-37.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Moved impressively. Mojito (N.S. Parmar), Fortunate Son (Dhebe) 1-55, 1,400/1-40, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/41.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished five lengths in front with plenty in hand. Leonardo (Akshay K) 1-56, 1,400/1-38.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41. A good display.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: King Of War (Darshan), Verenna (Kiran N) 1-37, (1,400-600) 55. Former showed out. Jersey Legend (G. Vivek), Daring Sweetheart (S. Mubarak), Dreams Ahead (rb) 1-35.5, (1,400-600) 50.5. First named impressed. Blues Ballad (Akshay K), India Strong (N.S. Parmar) 1-41.5, (1,400-600) 1-0.5. They finished level. Own Legacy (P. Trevor), Noble Ruler (Bhawani) 1-36.5, (1,400-600) 52. They jumped out well. Akasi (Vivek) 1-38, (1,400-600) 54. Jumped out well. Grey Channel (Khurshad), The Beginning (Chetan K) 1-39, (1,400-600) 56.5. Former finished six lengths ahead.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 7, 2022 6:39:32 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/mojito-gimme-leonardo-ravishing-form-splendido-and-kings-ransom-impress/article65612133.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY