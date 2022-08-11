Mirra claims Bangalore Summer Million

August 11, 2022 19:32 IST

Ameeta Mehra’s Mirra (Akshay Kumar up) won the Bangalore Summer Million, the feature event of the races held here on Thursday (Aug 11). The winner is trained by Arjun Mangalorkar. Jockey Akshay Kumar won four races on the day.

1. MUGHAL GARDEN STAKES (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 00 to 25: TIGER RETURNS (Nazerul) 1, Blazing Engine (Akshay K) 2, Red Lucifer (L.A. Rozario) 3 and Osibisa (Vaibhav) 4. 5-3/4, 4-1/2 and 1. 1m, 16.04s. ₹24 (w), 15, 20 and 34 (p), SHP: 57, THP: 56, FP: 262, Q: 121, Trinella: 1,424 and 568, Exacta: 46,676 and 20,004. Favourite: Tiger Returns. Owner: Mr. Shiju Vazhapully Joseph. Trainer: Faraz Arshad.

2. WINSLOW STAKES (Div. II), (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms): MY SOLITAIRE (Akshay K) 1, Mandela (Hindu S) 2, Emma (Likith) 3 and Stars Above (Vinod Shinde) 4. Not run: Quick Witted and The Strikingly. 4, 3/4 and 8-3/4. 1m, 16.07s. ₹19 (w), 11, 12 and 23 (p), SHP: 26, THP: 47, FP: 31, Q: 13, Trinella: 137 and 122, Exacta: 269 and 81. Favourite: Mandela. Owner: Sans Craintes Stud Farm [p] LID. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

3. MUSSOORIE STAKES (1,600m), rated 40 to 65, 4-y-o & over: IMPERIAL BLUE (L.A. Rozario) 1, Divine Ray (Akshay K) 2, Capable (G. Vivek) 3 and Silverita (Hindu S) 4. 4, 1-1/4 and 2-1/2. 1m, 40.52s. ₹35 (w), 15, 13 and 19 (p), SHP: 35, THP: 32, FP: 228, Q: 128, Trinella: 796 and 455, Exacta: 4,957 and 2,549. Favourite: Imperial Blue. Owner: M/s. Arun Alagappan Racing LLP. Trainer: Irfan Ghatala.

4. WINSLOW STAKES (Div. I), (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms): STAR ADMIRAL (Srinath) 1, Empire Of Dreams (Akshay K) 2, Loch Lomond (Hindu S) 3 and Tripitaka (T.S. Jodha) 4. 2-1/4, Nk and 6-3/4. 1m, 15.24s. ₹25 (w), 12, 13 and 17 (p), SHP: 36, THP: 46, FP: 98, Q: 49, Trinella: 320 and 191, Exacta: 822 and 301. Favourite: Star Admiral. Owner: Mr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar Of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: G. Aravind.

5. KIMBERLEY STAKES (1,200m), rated 60 to 85: THOUSAND WORDS (Akshay K) 1, Tactical Command (S. John) 2, Lucky Chance (J.H. Arul) 3 and Griffin (L.A. Rozario) 4. Not run: Hukum. Snk, 4-1/4 and 10-1/2. 1m, 14.47s. ₹40 (w), 16 and 14 (p), SHP: 25, THP: 30, FP: 183, Q: 64, Trinella: 1,065 and 469, Exacta: 1,172 and 636. Favourite: De Villiers. Owner: Mr. Dayanand Kachuwah. Trainer: Faraz Arshad.

6. BANGALORE SUMMER MILLION (1,600m), 3-y-o, (Terms): MIRRA (Akshay K) 1, Ravishing Form (Trevor) 2, Victoria Punch (T.S. Jodha) 3 and Shabelle (Sandesh) 4. 3-3/4, 2-1/4 and 1-1/2. 1m, 39.41s. ₹29 (w), 13, 15 and 19 (p), SHP: 37, THP: 40, FP: 130, Q: 51, Trinella: 557 and 369, Exacta: 1,320 and 422. Favourite: Mirra. Owner: Ms. Ameeta Mehra. Trainer: Arjun Mangalorkar.

7. KANVA STAKES (1,200m), rated 40 to 65: AZTEC QUEEN (Akshay K) 1, Golden Vision (Saddam H) 2, The Inheritor (Suraj) 3 and Alberetta (Salman K) 4. 1-3/4, 1/2 and 3-3/4. 1m, 14.56s. ₹49 (w), 15, 38 and 11 (p), SHP: 92, THP: 66, FP: 1,043, Q: 613, Trinella: 1,550 and 359, Exacta: 10,017 and 7,513. Favourite: The Inheritor. Owner: Mr. Chitturi Krishna Kannaiah. Trainer: Kishan Thomas.

8. HIMALAYA STAKES (1,200m), rated 20 to 45: LADY SUPREMOS (Rayan) 1, Domina (S. John) 2, Silver Swift (G. Vivek) 3 and Altair (Arvind K) 4. 1, 1/2 and 1. 1m, 17.03s. ₹34 (w), 14, 14 and 55 (p), SHP: 33, THP: 125, FP: 84, Q: 40, Trinella: 921 and 585, Exacta: 9,582 and 3,422. Favourite: Inexhaustible. Owners: Mr. Daulat Chhabria & Mrs. Radhika Narredu. Trainer: S. Narredu.

9. MUGHAL GARDEN STAKES (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 00 to 25: FOVEAL VISION (S. John) 1, Solo Prince (G. Vivek) 2, She’s All Class (Srinath) 4 and Pastiche (Darshan) 4. Not run: Fierce Fighter. 3/4, 1-3/4 and 5-1/2. 1m, 15.90s. ₹85 (w), 20, 15 and 11 (p), SHP: 42, THP: 53, FP: 381, Q: 205, Trinella: 670 and 207, Exacta: 2,611 and 1,448. Favourite: She’s All Class. Owners: Mr. P. Prasanna Kumar & Mr. Dean Stephens. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

Jackpot: ₹7,488 (12 tkts.); Runner-up: 458 (84 tkts.); Treble (i): 379 (15 tkts.); (ii): 409 (21 tkts.); (iii): 1,057 (10 tkts.).