Miracle and Juliette primed to complete hat-tricks

Miracle, who is in rousing form, should score a hat-trick in the Poonawalla Breeders Multi-Million (PBMM) (Gr.1), while Juliette, who has won well in her last two starts, maintains her winning form and is also poised for a hat-trick in the Darashaw Indian St. Leger (Gr.1), the two stellar attractions of the season to be run here on Sunday (March 14).

Rails will be placed 3 metres wide from 1200m upto the winning post. An amount of ₹50,000 will be added to the Win Pool of all the races of the day.

1. HONG KONG JOCKEY CLUB TROPHY (Div. II) (1,000m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30, 1.30 p.m.: 1. Perfect Perfecto (7) Neeraj 59.5, 2. Super Girl (4) T.S. Jodha 59, 3. Daring Eagle (1) Nazil 57.5, 4. Dawnstar (6) S. Kamble 56.5, 5. Little More (2) Kaviraj 56.5, 6. Isinit (9) Nadeem 56, 7. Suited Aces (3) A. Prakash 55.5, 8. Grey Falcon (8) Aniket 55 and 9. Dowsabel (5) Merchant 54.5.

1. SUPER GIRL, 2. PERFECT PERFECTO, 3. DOWSABEL

2. KUMAR R DALAL GOLD TROPHY (1,600m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upward, 2.00: 1. Bronx (4) Chouhan 61, 2. Lightning Bolt (2) Trevor 57, 3. Trouvaille (5) Neeraj 54.5, 4. Magistero (3) Bhawani 53 and 5. Truly Epic (1) C.S. Jodha 51.5.

1. LIGHTNING BOLT, 2. TROUVAILLE

3. HONG KONG JOCKEY CLUB TROPHY (Div. I) (1,000m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30, 2.30: 1. Count The Wins (7) Raghuveer 59.5, 2. Noble King (3) Trevor 59.5, 3. Waverunner (6) Ayyar 59.5, 4. Big Magic (1) Akshay 59, 5. Desert Fire (2) J. Chinoy 59, 6. Flower Power (9) Kaviraj 57.5, 7. Kardashian (4) Merchant 56.5, 8. Divija (8) C.S. Jodha 53 and 9. Thea’s Pet (5) Nazil 50.

1. NOBLE KING, 2. DESERT FIRE, 3. DIVIJA

4. ISN’T SHE SPECIAL PLATE (2,000m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30, 3.00: 1. Brazos (6) Parmar 59.5, 2. Chutzpah (11) Neeraj 59.5, 3. Mandeville (7) Chouhan 59.5, 4. Multistarrer (10) Sandesh 59, 5. Melisandre (8) C.S. Jodha 58, 6. Dalasan (5) S. Nayak 57.5, 7. Memorable Moments (2) Dashrath 57.5, 8. Silver Storm (9) A. Imran Khan 57.5, 9. Aadhya (1) Zeeshan 57, 10. Mythical Power (4) Kaviraj 55 and 11. Walk The Talk (3) Nazil 53.

1. MANDEVILLE, 2. MELISANDRE, 3. BRAZOS

5. FLORRIE & FREDDY SOPHER GOLD TROPHY (1,000m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66, 3.30: 1. Highland Lass (1) Kaviraj 59.5, 2. Aegon (2) Trevor 58, 3. Exotic Queen (9) Dashrath 55, 4. Joaquin (—) (—) 54.5, 5. Menilly (3) Sandesh 54.5, 6. Memorable Memories (5) Neeraj 53.5, 7. Belenus (7) Ayyar 53, 8. Ms Boss (4) T.S. Jodha 52.5 and 9. Slam Dunk (8) S. Amit 49.5.

1. MENILLY, 2. MEMORABLE MEMORIES, 3. AEGON

6. INTERVALVE POONAWALLA LTD TROPHY (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only, 4.00: 1. Above The Law (13) V. Jodha 56, 2. Alastair (8) Chouhan 56, 3. Constant Variable (2) Nirmal 56, 4. Excellent Star (14) T.S. Jodha 56, 5. Multiencyrpted (3) Parmar 56, 6. Raffaello (1) Akshay Kumar 56, 7. Scottish Scholar (10) Merchant 56, 8. Sky Storm (6) Dashrath 56, 9. Sonic Dash (4) C.S. Jodha 56, 10. The Mentalist (5) Ajinkya 56, 11. Whistle Blower (9) Nazil 56, 12. Camille (7) J. Chinoy 54.5, 13. Petronia (11) Zervan 54.5 and 14. River Song (12) Trevor 54.5.

1. PETRONIA, 2. RIVER SONG, 3. ALASTAIR

7. POONAWALLA BREEDERS’ MULTI-MILLION (Gr. 1) (1,400m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only, 4.45: 1. Ascoval (4) Trevor 56, 2. Infinite N Beyond (6) Sandesh 56, 3. Knight In Hooves (7) Suraj Narredu 56, 4. Sentinel (10) Bhawani 56, 5. Spinoza (9) Akshay Kumar 56, 6. Succession (1) T.S. Jodha 56, 7. Supreme Runner (11) A. Imran Khan 56, 8. The Awakening (2) C.S. Jodha 56, 9. Allamanda (13) Neeraj 54.5, 10. Dragoness (3) Srinath 54.5, 11. Miracle (5) Chouhan 54.5, 12. Queen O’ War (8) Parmar 54.5 and 13. Scruples (12) Zervan 54.5.

1. MIRACLE, 2. SPINOZA, 3. ASCOVAL

8. DARASHAW INDIAN ST. LEGER (Gr. 1) (2,800m), (Terms) Maiden, 5-y-o only, 5.30: 1. Daddy’s Pride (4) T.S. Jodha 57, 2. Sir Supremo (3) Akshay Kumar 57, 3. Wizard Of Stocks (5) Neeraj 57, 4. Anjeze (1) Trevor 55.5, 5. Juliette (6) Sandesh 55.5 and 6. Parisian (2) Chouhan 55.5.

1. JULIETTE, 2. PARISIAN

9. DR GOOLAM E VAHANVATI TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. IV, 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 46, 6.00: 1. Dreams (6) Trevor 61.5, 2. Divine Hunt (9) Akshay Kumar 60, 3. Mereneith (Late Antarctica) (8) Shubham 58.5, 4. Mighty Warrior (2) Bhawani 58, 5. Classicus (1) T.S. Jodha 57, 6. White River (4) C.S. Jodha 56.5, 7. Black Cherry (11) J. Chinoy 55.5, 8. Auroden (3) Zeeshan 55, 9. Miss Scarlett (10) Sandesh 54, 10. Scotland (5) Raghuveer 51.5 and 11. Genau (7) Peter 49.5.

1. DREAMS, 2. DIVINE HUNT, 3. BLACK CHERRY

Day’s Best: PETRONIA

Jackpot: (i) 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7; (ii) 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.

Treble: (i) 2, 3 & 4; (ii) 6, 7 & 8; (iii) 7, 8 & 9.

Tanala: All races.

Super jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.