Michigan Melody wins feature event

June 18, 2022 19:30 IST

Azhar Ali-trained Michigan Melody (Arshad up) won the D. Kumar Siddanna Memorial Trophy, the main event of the races held here on Saturday (June 18). The winner is owned by Mr. Satish G Kundapur.

1. TREASURE GIRL PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over: UNYIELDING (Ajinkya) 1, Three Aces (Darshan) 2, Tifanny (Sandesh) 3 and Ansaldo (Akshay K) 4. 3/4, 2-1/4 and 3. 1m, 16.34s. ₹174 (w), 35, 17 and 13 (p), SHP: 50, THP: 60, FP: 1,843, Q: 959, Trinella: 3,028 and 1,483, Exacta: 7,519 and 2,762. Favourite: Ansaldo. Owners: Mr. Darius R. Byramji, Mr. K. Mahaveer Chand & Mr. Ravindran T.C. Trainer: Darius.

2. ROYAL CHALLENGE PLATE (1,400m), rated 00 to 25: KLOCKNER (Salman K) 1, Limited Edition (G. Vivek) 2, Smile Around (Siddaraju) 3 and Elite Agent (Angad) 4. 1-1/4, 3/4 and 7-1/2. 1m, 31.88s. ₹75 (w), 18, 12 and 20 (p), SHP: 31, THP: 43, FP: 159, Q: 53, Trinella: 1,572 and 943, Exacta: 6,698 and 2,511. Favourite: Limited Edition. Owners: Mr. Rajan Aggarwal & Mr. Gautam Aggarwal. Trainer: Pradeep Annaiah.

3. DUPONT PLATE (1,600m), rated 00 to 25: NOBLE RULER (A. Imran) 1, Osibisa (Ajeet K) 2, Lightning Flame (Dashrath S) 3 and Chiraag (B. Nayak) 4. 1-3/4, 2-3/4 and 1-3/4. 1m, 45.43s. ₹77 (w), 16, 53 and 14 (p), SHP: 251, THP: 39, FP: 3,190, Q: 1,577, Trinella: 8,233 and 2,352, Exacta: 21,775 and 9,332. Favourite: Turkoman. Owner: Mr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar Of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: S. Ganapathy.

4. SIR CECIL CUP (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms): KONABOS (Suraj) 1, Aldgate (Trevor) 2, Arrowette (Akshay K) 3 and Ripple N Storm (Ajinkya) 4. Not run: Adjustment and Victoria Punch. 3-1/2, 3-1/2 and 1-1/4. 1m, 30.14s. ₹55 (w), 25 and 14 (p), SHP: 30, THP: 31, FP: 137, Q: 46, Trinella: 267 and 97, Exacta: 1,431 and 1,033. Favourite: Aldgate. Owner: Mr. Gautam Maini. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

5. D. KUMAR SIDDANNA MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,200m), rated 40 to 65, 5-y-o & over: MICHIGAN MELODY (Arshad) 1, General Patton (Akshay K) 2, Golden Vision (Siddaraju) 3 and Secretsuperstar (T.S. Jodha) 4. Not run: Super Gladiator. 3-1/4, Nk and 3/4. 1m, 16.11s. ₹27 (w), 14, 15 and 23 (p), SHP: 38, THP: 54, FP: 101, Q: 46, Trinella: 435 and 217, Exacta: 1,435 and 630. Favourite: Michigan Melody. Owner: Mr. Satish G Kundapur. Trainer: Azhar Ali.

6. NOBLE PRINCE PLATE (2,000m), rated 20 to 45: WINDSTORM (Darshan) 1, Only You (Sandesh) 2, Muirfield (S. John) 3 and Serdar (C.S. Jodha) 4. 1-1/4, 12-1/2 and 5-1/4. 2m, 12.78s. ₹46 (w), 20 and 13 (p), SHP: 29, THP: 28, FP: 91, Q: 43, Trinella: 160 and 64, Exacta: 266 and 158. Favourite: Only You. Owners: Dr. C.A. Prashanth, Mr. Gautam Basapa, Mr. Manjunath B.S and Mr. Apana Subaiya P. Trainer: S. Narredu.

7. BORSALINO PLATE (1,600m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over: STAR DOMINATION (Kiran N) 1, Queen Regnant (Bhawani S) 2 and Marco Polo (P.S. Chouhan) 3 and Je Ne Sais Quoi (B. Nayak) 4. Not run: Hope Island and Tyto Alba. 3/4, 2-1/2 and 1/2. 1m, 43.82s. ₹97 (w), 23, 17 and 16 (p), SHP: 37, THP: 49, FP: 328, Q: 164, Trinella: 444 and 471, Exacta: 49,033 and 21,014. Favourite: Queen Regnant. Owners: Mr. P. Ramesh Naidu & Mrs. Rohini Thuppal. Trainer: S. Narredu.

8. TREASURE GIRL PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over: FERNET BRANCA (Ajinkya) 1, See My Heels (Suraj) 2, The Response (Ajeet K) 3 and Perfect Rendition (J.H. Arul) 4. Not run: Benediction and Realia. 1/2, 2 and 2-1/2. 1m, 17.36s. ₹35 (w), 15, 16 and 21 (p), SHP: 36, THP: 58, FP: 169, Q: 78, Trinella: 1,037 and 1,283, Exacta: 11,645 and 2,495. Favourite: Smithsonian. Owner: Mr. K. Mahaveer Chand. Trainer: Darius.

Jackpot: ₹1,14,053 (carried over); Treble (i): 1,768 (seven tkts); (ii): 3,868 (six tkts).