Races

Metzinger, Blazing Bay, Farahnoush and Bomber catch the eye

Metzinger, Blazing Bay, Farahnoush and Bomber caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Aug. 24) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Attained (Mosin), Chieftain (A. Gaikwad) 41. They were easy. Wafy (C.S. Jodha) 42. Easy. Count Of Savoy (S.J. Sunil) 40. Easy. Tarzan (rb) 42. Easy.

800m: Bomber (V. Jodha), Truth And Dare (Ajinkya) 51, 600/38. Former was well in hand while the latter was urged to end level. Note the former. Market King (Ajinkya), Summer Night (V. Jodha) 52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Karanveer (V. Bunde) 57, 600/42. Easy. Own Voice (Ajinkya) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Kimiko (Rupesh) 52, 600/39. Worked well. Carlos (Gore) 51, 600/38. Urged. Midas Touch (V. Bunde) 51, 600/39. Responded well. Gilt Edge (Prasad) 52, 600/37. Pressed in the last part. Gazino (Zervan) 52, 600/38. Moved freely. Power Of Thor (J. Chinoy) 52, 600/39. Urged. Regal Prince (S. Chinoy) 54, 600/41. Easy. Easy Rider (Zervan) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Lightning Flame (Bhawani) 53, 600/39. Good work. Baku (Zameer) 53, 600/40. Slightly urged.

1000m: Scotland (Saba), Fancy Nancy (Hamir) 1-9, 600/41. Former was two lengths better. Habibi (Mosin), Good To Go (V. Bunde) 1-10, 600/44.5. Former finished well clear. Farahnoush (Zameer) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Moved attractively. Blazing Bay (Rupesh) 1-4, 800/49, 600/37. Responded well.

1200m: Rue St Honore’ (Nazil), Gaugain (Bhawani) 1-24, 600/41. Former finished a distance ahead. Stunning Visual (Nazil) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well. Metzinger (S. Amit), Brave Beauty (Nazil) 1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Former made up three lengths and easily finished level.


