Metzinger, Blazing Bay, Farahnoush and Bomber catch the eye

August 24, 2022 19:06 IST

Metzinger, Blazing Bay, Farahnoush and Bomber caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Aug. 24) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Attained (Mosin), Chieftain (A. Gaikwad) 41. They were easy. Wafy (C.S. Jodha) 42. Easy. Count Of Savoy (S.J. Sunil) 40. Easy. Tarzan (rb) 42. Easy.

800m: Bomber (V. Jodha), Truth And Dare (Ajinkya) 51, 600/38. Former was well in hand while the latter was urged to end level. Note the former. Market King (Ajinkya), Summer Night (V. Jodha) 52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Karanveer (V. Bunde) 57, 600/42. Easy. Own Voice (Ajinkya) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Kimiko (Rupesh) 52, 600/39. Worked well. Carlos (Gore) 51, 600/38. Urged. Midas Touch (V. Bunde) 51, 600/39. Responded well. Gilt Edge (Prasad) 52, 600/37. Pressed in the last part. Gazino (Zervan) 52, 600/38. Moved freely. Power Of Thor (J. Chinoy) 52, 600/39. Urged. Regal Prince (S. Chinoy) 54, 600/41. Easy. Easy Rider (Zervan) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Lightning Flame (Bhawani) 53, 600/39. Good work. Baku (Zameer) 53, 600/40. Slightly urged.

1000m: Scotland (Saba), Fancy Nancy (Hamir) 1-9, 600/41. Former was two lengths better. Habibi (Mosin), Good To Go (V. Bunde) 1-10, 600/44.5. Former finished well clear. Farahnoush (Zameer) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Moved attractively. Blazing Bay (Rupesh) 1-4, 800/49, 600/37. Responded well.

1200m: Rue St Honore’ (Nazil), Gaugain (Bhawani) 1-24, 600/41. Former finished a distance ahead. Stunning Visual (Nazil) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well. Metzinger (S. Amit), Brave Beauty (Nazil) 1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Former made up three lengths and easily finished level.