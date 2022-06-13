Matera, Ruling Goddess and King Louis impress
Matera, Ruling Goddess and King Louis impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (June 13).
Inner sand:
1000m: Smithsonian (rb) 1-7.5, 600/39.5. Stretched out well.
Outer sand:
600m: Blue Dew (rb) 45.5. Easy.
1000m: Queen Regnant (Bhawani S) 1-12, 600/43. Worked well. Matera (Oliver) 1-10.5, 600/40.5. A fine display.
1200m: Douglas (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Strode out well. Fernet Branca (Ajinkya) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Shaped well. Aquila (T.S. Jodha), Lightning Flame (Vishal B) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. Former started two lengths behind and finished level. Star Admiral (C.S. Jodha) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/42. In fine condition.
1400m: King Louis (Suraj) 1-42, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Impressed. Ruling Goddess (rb) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Moved attractively.
1600m: Luminary Star (Kavraj S) 2-0, (1,600-600) 1-13. Eased up.
