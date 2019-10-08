Marinetti wins feature event

M/s. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. rep. by Mr & Mrs. K.N. Dhunjibhoy & Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy & Mr. Teja Gollapudi’s Marinetti (Gopal Singh up) won the G. Sudhakar Reddy Memorial Cup, the feature event of the races held here on Tuesday (Oct. 8). Laxman Singh trains the winner. Jockey Suraj Narredu had a wonderful afternoon as he steered four steeds to victory in five rides.

1. KITTY BANK PLATE (Div. III), (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): PALSY WALSY (Suraj Narredu) 1, Tokyo Jam (Akshay Kumar) 2, Barnabas (Rohit Kumar) 3 and Once More (Jitendra Singh) 4. 2-1/4, nose and 1. 1m, 12.42s. ₹12 (w), 5, 6 and 28 (p), SHP: 17, FP: 27, Q: 16, Tla: 497. Favourite: Palsy Walsy. Owners: M/s. K. Balamukunda Das, Krishnan Kamesh, K. Shashabindu Das & T.N. Mehta. Trainer: D. Netto.

2. ADILABAD PLATE (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated upto 25 (Cat. III): TAMMANA (Suraj Narredu) 1, Negress Princess (B.R. Kumar) 2, Withrosemakeup (Akshay Kumar) 3 and All Star General (Rohit Kumar) 4. 1-1/4, 3-1/4 and 1/2. 1m, 13.92s. ₹32 (w), 12, 43 and 7 (p), SHP: 140, FP: 1,441, Q: 1,123, Tla: 6,528. Favourite: Withrosemakeup. Owner: Mr. Syed Mohiuddin Mufeed. Trainer: M.F. Alikhan.

3. SIRCILLA PLATE (1,800m), 3-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): BRITISH EMPRESS (Akshay Kumar) 1, Star Of Tiara (Suraj Narredu) 2, Magnetosphere (Nakhat Singh) 3 and Mr. Shanghai (Kuldeep Singh) 4. 1-1/4, 1-1/4 and 1/4. 1m, 53.77s. ₹8 (w), 5, 6 and 10 (p), SHP: 13, FP: 15, Q: 11, Tla: 47. Favourite: British Empress. Owners; Mr. P. Prabhakar Reddy & Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

4. SURYAPET PLATE (1,400m), 3-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): MISS MARVELLOUS (Suraj Narredu) 1, Tiger Of The Sea (Aneel) 2, Unstoppable (Kiran Naidu) 3 and Jo Malone (Akshay Kumar) 4. Not run: Tapatio. 3-3/4, shd and 2-1/2. 1m, 26.44s. ₹14 (w), 6, 12 and 7 (p), SHP: 31, FP: 206, Q: 99, Tla: 512. Favourite: Jo Malone. Owners: Mr. Srinivas Pangam & Col.K. Garcha. Trainer: L. D’Silva.

5. KITTY BANK PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): GLADSTONE (Irvan Singh) 1, Mahira (Abhay Singh) 2, Sublime (Ashhad Asbar) 3 and Moka (Akshay Kumar) 4. Not run: Golden Hope. 1-1/4, 1-1/4 and 2-1/2. 1m, 13.66s. ₹26 (w), 10, 10 and 7 (p), SHP: 39, FP: 427, Q: 313, Tla: 1,584. Favourite: Sublime. Owner: Mr. N.V. Rohin Kumar. Trainer: S. Sreekant.

6. G. SUDHAKAR REDDY MEMORIAL CUP (1,400m), 3-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): MARINETTI (Gopal Singh) 1, Pontius Pilate (Gaurav Singh) 2, News O’ Star (Abhay Singh) 3 and Blazer (Jitendra Singh) 4. 1/2, 2-1/4 and 1/4. 1m, 25.58s. ₹22 (w), 6, 7 and 22 (p), SHP: 25, FP: 109, Q: 64, Tla: 876. Favourite: Blazer. Owners: M/s. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. rep. by Mr & Mrs. K.N. Dhunjibhoy & Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy & Mr. Teja Gollapudi. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

7. KITTY BANK PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): MARVEL PRINCESS (Suraj Narredu) 1, Handsome Duo (Ajeeth Kumar) 2, His Excellency (Aneel) 3 and N R I Vision (Kuldeep Singh) 4. 1-1/2, 1/2 and 1-3/4. 1m, 18.83s. ₹16 (w), 5, 10 and 12 (p), SHP: 32, FP: 88, Q: 53, Tla: 328. Favourite: N.R I Vision. Owner: Mr. Niraj Tyagi. Trainer: Prasad Raju.

Jackpot: ₹6,031 (119 tkts.), Runner-up: 976 (315 tkts.), Mini Jkt: 3,973 (22 tkts.), Tr (i): 140 (423 tkts.), (ii): 550 (188 tkts.).