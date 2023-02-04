HamberMenu
Mad Love and Justin impress

February 04, 2023 04:50 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Mad Love and Justin impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Feb. 4) morning.

Inner sand:

1000m: Northbound (rb), Nationwide (rb) 1-12, 600/42. Pair level. Kisling (T.S. Jodha), Tenth Star/ On Fleek (N.B. Kuldeep) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. They finished level freely. Azrinaz (Neeraj) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Moved freely. Versace (Neeraj) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Moved freely.

1200m: Cipher (Merchant) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/55, 600/41. Urged. Justin (Neeraj), Aira (Bhawani) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former made up five lengths and finished level freely.

1600m: Flaming Lamborgini (C.S. Jodha) 1-49, 1400/1-34, 1200/1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Pressed in the last part.

1800m: Mad Love (Merchant) 2-2, 1600/1-48, 1400/1-34, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Responded well to the urgings.

