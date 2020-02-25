Lightning Bolt, Trafalgar, Adjudicate, Cosmos, Awesome One and Consigliori excel

Lightning Bolt, Trafalgar, Adjudicate, Cosmos, Awesome One and Consigliori excelled when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Feb 25).

Inner sand:

1000m: Knotty Ash (S. John) 1-6.5, 600/39.5. Pleased.

1400m: Brave Lady (Arshad) 1-33.5, (1,400-600) 52. Eased up.

Outer sand:

600m: Cosmic Feeling (A. Imran) 43. In fine trim. Rudram (Vivek) 43.5. Moved freely. Star Citizen (Nazerul) 43. Shaped well. Track Striker (P. Mani) 44. Moved well. Apthamitra (rb) 46. Easy. Southern Ruler (Ashok) 43.5. Strode out well.

1000m: Musterion (Ashok) 1-15, 600/42.5. In fine nick. Mighty Red (Ashok) 1-15.5, 600/43.5. Stretched out well. Cosmos (Irvan) 1-13, 600/41. Moved fluently. Golden Vision (Mark), Amazing Skill (rb) 1-15, 600/43.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Subah Ka Tara (Srinath) 1-14, 600/41.5. Worked well. Silver Dew (Chetan G) 1-14, 600/42. Pleased. Awesome One (Srinath) 1-9.5, 600/42.5. Impressed. Desert Combat (Arshad) 1-14.5, 600/41.5. Strode out well. My Vision (Rajesh B) 1-14.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely.

1200m: Brown Bess (Gnaneshwar), Excellent Sorrento (Naveen K) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Ashwa Raftar (rb), Estella (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-13, 600/42.5. They finished level. Temple Dancer (rb) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Easy. Shaktiman (Shiva K) 1-31.5, (1,200-600) 43. Eased up. Industrialist (Naveen K) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Incitatus (R. Manish) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Moved well.

1400m: Wizard Of Stocks (Neeraj) 1-46, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Trafalgar (David Allan) 1-40, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-9, 600/40.5. A fine display.

1600m: Consigliori (R. Marshall) 1-55, 1,400/1-40.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/45. In fine trim. Adjudicate (Srinath) 1-51.5, 1,400/1-37.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-11, 600/45. A pleasing display. Lightning Bolt (Irvan) 1-55, 1,400/1-37, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41.5. An excellent display.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Garamond (Vaibhav), a 3-y-o (Whatsthescript - Anahi) (S. Shareef), Affermato (Anjar) 1-26.5, (1,200-600) 43.5. First two named were the pick. Highland Nectar (rb) 1-32, (1,200-600) 45. Jumped out well. A 3-y-o (Win Legend - Conceptual) (S. John), Compliance (Jagadeesh) 1-23, (1,200-600) 43.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. A 3-y-o (Top Class - Hallelujah) (Arshad) 1-28, (1,200-600) 45. Took a good jump. She's Superb (Shiva K) 1-21.5, (1,200-600) 39. Jumped out smartly. San Bernardino (Rayan), Green Channel (rb) 1-24.5, (1,200-600) 44. They jumped out well. Bloom Buddy (S. Shareef), Amazonite (Vaibhav) 1-21, (1,200-600) 42. Former showed out. Exaltation (Mark), Tarini (S. Hussain) 1-26, (1,200-600) 41.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Starry Wind (Irvan) 1-20.5, (1,200-600) 41.5. Took a good jump. Buscadero (Sai Vamshi), A 3-y-o (Air Support - Cool Jazz) (Gnaneshwar), Countrys Pailwan (Naveen K) 1-27, (1,200-600) 43.5. First two named impressed.