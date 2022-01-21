Leopard Rock and Waytogo please

Leopard Rock and Waytogo pleased when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Jan. 21).

Outer sand: 800m: Cape Wickham (P. Vikram) 58, 600/43. Urged. Exemplify (rb), Wellington (N. Jodha) 59, 600/43.5. They finished level.

1200m: Waytogo (C. Umesh) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-11, 800/56.5, 600/44. Moved attractively.

Inner sand: 600: Roman Senator (rb) 43. Demesthenes (rb) 44.5. Nagada (M. Bhaskar) 45. Easy.

800m: Undeniable (M. Bhaskar) 58.5, 600/42. In good shape. Moonlight Sonata (C. Umesh) 54.5, 600/39.5. Handy. Anatolia (P. Vikram) 1-1, 600/46. Easy. Shield Maiden (A. Ayaz Khan) 1-1.5, 600/47. Easy.

1000m: La Jefa (rb) 1-15, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. Easy. War Emblem (C. Brisson) 1-12, 800/57, 600/41.5. Leopard Rock (Yash Narredu) 1-6, 800/51.5, 600/38.5. A fine display. Corus (S. Kamble), Wonderful (Yash Narredu) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. They moved freely. Paris O’Connor (A.M. Alam), Remediesofspring (Inayat) 1-14.5, 800/59, 600/44. They finished level. Solinari (M. Bhaskar), Arapaho (P. Sai Kumar) 1-7.5, 800/53, 600/39.5. Former moved better and finished five lengths in front. A 3-y-o (Tenth Star-Amazing Approach) (rb), a 3-y-o (David Livingston-Everybreakingwave) (rb) 1-9.5, 800/55, 600/40.5. They moved together.

1200m: Spicy Star (Stephen Raj) 1-32, (1,200-600) 42.5. Eased up. Senora Bianca (P. Sai Kumar) 1-25, 1,000/1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Moved impressively. Martingale (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-15.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/45.5. Moved freely.

Mock race: 1400m: Star Elegance (M.S. Deora), Breaking Bounds (Farhan Alam), Semper FII (Shaliyar Khan) 1m, 29.55s. The trio took a slow jump.