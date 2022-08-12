Lake Tahoe primed to deliver in Governor’s Cup

August 12, 2022 00:30 IST

Lake Tahoe, who has been well prepared, is expected to score in the Governor’s Cup (2,400m), the chief event of the races to be held here on Friday (Aug. 12). False rails will be declared on the race day.

1. FAREWELL PLATE (1,400m), rated 00 to 25, 5-y-o & over, 2-00 p.m.: 1. Tyto Alba (8) Angad 62, 2. Eco Friendly (9) Sai Kumar 61.5, 3. Amazonite (10) B. Nayak 61, 4. Bramastram (12) Nazerul 60.5, 5. Benignity (2) A. Imran 60, 6. Fierce Fighter (5) G. Vivek 59.5, 7. Commandpost (1) B. Harish 58, 8. Silent Triggar (3) P. Surya 56, 9. Activated (6) Salman K 55, 10. Sand Castles (11) Vivek 55, 11. Regal Force (7) Hasib A 52.5 and 12. Ultimate Power (4) S. Saqlain 51.5.

1. BRAMASTRAM, 2. TYTO ALBA, 3. ECO FRIENDLY

2. INTERNATIONAL YOUTH DAY CUP (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms), 2-30: 1. Aldgate (6) Trevor 56, 2. Kalamitsi (8) Srinath 56, 3. King Of War (1) Darshan 56, 4. Monteverdi (7) Akshay K 56, 5. Raffles (5) Rayan 56, 6. Tignanello (2) P.S. Chouhan 56, 7. Oasis Class (4) Kirtish B 54.5 and 8. Secret Lady (3) Hindu S 54.5.

1. ALDGATE, 2. MONTEVERDI, 3. TIGNANELLO

3. OWN OPINION TROPHY (1,400m), rated 40 to 65, 3-00: 1. Colonel Harty (10) Angad 60.5, 2. Imperial Power (3) Suraj 60.5, 3. Kensington (9) S. John 59, 4. Moon’s Blessing (5) Akshay K 56, 5. Scribbling Hopper (4) Srinath 56, 6. Peluche (7) J.H. Arul 55.5, 7. Devils Magic (8) Hindu S 53.5, 8. Four Wheel Drive (2) G. Vivek 53.5, 9. Indian Pharaoh (6) Nazerul 52.5 and 10. Ombudsman (1) S. Saqlain 52.5.

1. IMPERIAL POWER, 2. MOON’S BLESSING, 3. KENSINGTON

4. COL. DESRAJ URS CUP (1,400m), rated 60 to 85, 3-30: 1. Forever Together (5) Suraj 60, 2. Watchmystars (4) P.S. Chouhan 58.5, 3. Whizzo (2) Darshan 57.5, 4. Caracas (6) Akshay K 56, 5. Promise Kept (3) Trevor 56 and 6. Prince Abir (1) Shreyas S 54.5.

1. CARACAS, 2. FOREVER TOGETHER

5. GOVERNOR’S CUP (2,400m), 4-y-o & over, (Terms), 4-00: 1. Giant Star (3) Yash 60, 2. Pissarro (5) Trevor 59, 3. Truly Epic (1) Akshay K 59, 4. Lake Tahoe (2) P.S. Chouhan 57.5 and 5. Silvarius (4) S. John 57.5.

1. LAKE TAHOE, 2. GIANT STAR

6. HARANGI STAKES (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over, 4-30: 1. Harmonia (7) Salman K 62, 2. Habanero (2) Mark 57, 3. Ocean Dunes (10) Mudassar 57, 4. Queen Of Sands (3) Nazerul 57, 5. Air Blast (11) R. Pradeep 56.5, 6. Golden Time (5) G. Vivek 55.5, 7. Black Whizz (9) J.H. Arul 54.5, 8. Impeccable (1) Vinod Shinde 53, 9. Osiris (4) Arvind K 53, 10. Elite Agent (6) Angad 52.5 and 11. Skyfire (8) P. Surya 51.5.

1. GOLDEN TIME 2. IMPECCABLE, 3. HABANERO

7. LESTER PIGGOTT STAKES (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 5-00: 1. Muirfield (7) S. John 60, 2. Mitsuro (11) G. Vivek 59, 3. Montelena (12) P.S. Chouhan 58.5, 4. Aguila (9) Srinath 58, 5. Inyouwebelieve (10) Trevor 58, 6. Remontoir (3) Tousif 57, 7. Aferpi (4) Angad 56, 8. Je Ne Sais Quoi (8) Kirtish B 55.5, 9. Breeze Bluster (1) S. Saqlain 55, 10. Kings Speech (2) B. Nayak 54.5, 11. Art Power (6) Vinod Shinde 52.5 and 12. Rorito (5) Rayan 52.5.

1. MONTELENA, 2. INYOUWEBELIEVE, 3. AGUILA

8. HARANGI STAKES (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over, 5-30: 1. Southern Power (12) Akshay K 62.5, 2. See My Heels (7) M. Naveen 60.5, 3. Baltimore (6) S. John 60, 4. Classic Charm (9) Darshan 60, 5. Chisox (2) L.A. Rozario 58.5, 6. Benediction (10) Kirtish B 58, 7. Dr Logan (11) P.S. Chouhan 58, 8. War Eagle (5) Nazerul 58, 9. Anne Boleyn (4) J.H. Arul 57, 10. Striking Memory (8) G. Vivek 56.5, 11. Stunning Beauty (3) Sai Kumar 55.5 and 12. Mr Humble (1) P. Surya 53.

1. BENEDICTION, 2. SEE MY HEELS, 3. STUNNING BEAUTY

Day’s best: ALDGATE

Double: IMPERIAL POWER — LAKE TAHOE

Jkt: 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8; Tr (i): 3, 4 and 5; (ii): 6, 7 and 8.