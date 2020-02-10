Knotty Oak, Asgardia, Nisus, Bellator and Flaming Road impress

Knotty Oak, Asgardia, Nisus, Bellator and Flaming Road impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Feb 10)

Inner sand:

1000m: Ironic Humour (rb) 1-8, 600/40. In fine trim.

1400m: Sharp Response (rb) 1-35, 1,200/1-19.5, 1,000/1-7, 600/40. Pleased.

Outer sand:

1000m: Flaming Road (Antony) 1-11.5, 600/42. Moved fluently.

1200m: Debonair (A. Imran) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Moved impressively. Knotty Oak (Antony) 1-28, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Moved attractively. Asgardia (R. Marshall), Katana (Darshan) 1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Nisus (Antony) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Pleased. Bellator (R. Marshall) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Manifest (Chetan G), Spot Light (Ashok) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 44. Former finished three lengths ahead.