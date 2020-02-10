Races

Knotty Oak, Asgardia, Nisus, Bellator and Flaming Road impress

more-in

Knotty Oak, Asgardia, Nisus, Bellator and Flaming Road impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Feb 10)

Inner sand:

1000m: Ironic Humour (rb) 1-8, 600/40. In fine trim.

1400m: Sharp Response (rb) 1-35, 1,200/1-19.5, 1,000/1-7, 600/40. Pleased.

Outer sand:

1000m: Flaming Road (Antony) 1-11.5, 600/42. Moved fluently.

1200m: Debonair (A. Imran) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Moved impressively. Knotty Oak (Antony) 1-28, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Moved attractively. Asgardia (R. Marshall), Katana (Darshan) 1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Nisus (Antony) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Pleased. Bellator (R. Marshall) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Manifest (Chetan G), Spot Light (Ashok) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 44. Former finished three lengths ahead.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Races
horse racing
sport
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 10, 2020 5:58:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/knotty-oak-asgardia-nisus-bellator-and-flaming-road-impress/article30783495.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY