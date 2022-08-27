Kings Ransom, Zuccarelli, Theon and Arc De Triomphe catch the eye

August 27, 2022 11:43 IST

Kings Ransom, Zuccarelli, Theon and Arc De Triomphe caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Aug. 27) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Super Girl (T.S. Jodha) 37. Moved well. Perhaps (Nazil) 38. Moved freely. Smart Choice (rb) 41. Easy. Tarzan (T.S. Jodha) 39. Easy.

800m: Lit (D.A. Naik) 55, 600/41. Moved fluently. Ristretto (Ayyar), Volare (T.S. Jodha) 53, 600/39. They finished level freely. Pure (Parmar) 55, 600/41. Easy. Dazzling Princess (T.S. Jodha) 55, 600/40. Easy. Amber Knight (V. Bunde), Lord Fenicia (Peter) 57, 600/42. They were easy. Hilad (Zameer), Ahren (Gore) 53, 600/38. Pair moved together freely. Hooves Of Thunder (Yash) 57, 600/43. Easy. Majorella Blue (Shahrukh), 3/y/o Midnight Interlude/Spiritofexcellence (rb) 55, 600/40. Both moved freely. Attenborough (M.S. Deora), Winning Legacy (rb) 57, 600/42. Both easy.

1000m: Aegon (Mosin), Cellini (T.S. Jodha) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. Beyond Measure (Late Saddlers Legacy) (Yash), Giant Star (Peter) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Former was two lengths better. Nelson River (Ajinkya), Edmund (Gore) 1-9, 600/41. They finished level. Exclusive (Shubham) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved freely. Bombay (S. Chinoy) 1-9, 600/42. Urged. Nationwide (Zervan) 1-9, 600/40. Moved freely. Daulat Mai (Agarwal), Mighty Thunder (J. Chinoy) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. They were urged and former finished four lengths ahead.

1200m: Golden Kingdom (C.S. Jodha), Touch Of Fairy (Nirmal) 1-25, 600/41. Former better. Emperor Roderic (Chouhan), Claudius (Kaviraj) 1-25, 800/54, 600/40. Former finished five lengths ahead. Kings Ransom (Chouhan), Mandeville (Kaviraj) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Former, who is in good shape, easily finished three lengths ahead. Petronia (Nazil) 1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/54, 600/41. Moved attractively. Zuccarelli (Trevor) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Moved on tight reins. Sultan Suleiman (T.S. Jodha) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Stretched.

1600m: Theon (Chouhan) 1-50, 1400/1-35, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/51, 600/39. In great heart.

1800m: Arc De Triomphe (Nirmal) 2-4, 1600/1-49, 1400/1-35, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Excelled.