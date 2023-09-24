King’s Ransom should make amends in the Parimatch Indian St. Leger

September 24, 2023 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - Pune

Trainer Pesi Shroff’s classic filly King’s Ransom, who ran third in her last start to Dyf, has shown a lot of improvement in her morning trials and should make amends in the Parimatch Indian St. Leger, the third leg of the Indian Triple Crown to be run over 2,800m trip here on Sunday (Sept. 24).

Rails will be announced one hour before the first race.

1. JAIDEV TROPHY (1,600m), Cl. V, 4-y-o and over, rated 4 to 30 — 2.00 p.m.: 1. Metzinger (1) P. Trevor 60.5, 2. Daianne (4) N. Bhosale 59, 3. Flying Halo (2) V. Bunde 58, 4. Renaissance Art (8) Bhawani 57.5, 5. Precioso (3) P. Shinde 56, 6. Zip Along (7) Mustakim 56, 7. Fantastic Flare (6) Aniket 53 and 8. Lightning Blaze (5) K. Nazil 50.

1. METZINGER, 2. DAIANNE, 3. ZIP ALONG

2. WARSAW PACT TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86 — 2.30: 1. Snowfall (3) Akshay Kumar 59, 2. Ashwa Yudhvir (1) Merchant 58.5, 3. Giant Star (7) S.J. Sunil 57, 4. Windermere (4) Peter 56.5, 5. Raffaello (6) Aniket 54.5, 6. Swift (8) N. Bhosale 53, 7. Buckley (5) Dashrath 52 and 8. Fortunate Son (2) Mustakim 49.

1. RAFFAELLO, 2. SWIFT, 3. SNOWFALL

3. CAPRISCA TROPHY (2,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46 — 3.00: 1. Capitolium (7) C. Umesh 59, 2. Willy Wonkaa (10) V. Bunde 59, 3. Banksy (2) Akshay Kumar 57, 4. Winter Agenda (1) Srinath 56.5, 5. Beyond Measure (3) J. Chinoy 55, 6. Jerusalem (8) Yash Narredu 55, 7. Aloysia (5) Aniket 53.5, 8. Chagall (4) Kirtish 53.5, 9. Alexandros (11) Neeraj 51.5, 10. Floyd (9) T.S. Jodha 50.5 and 11. Come Back Please (6) Mustakim 49.

1. JERUSALEM, 2. WINTER AGENDA, 3. ALOYSIA

4. DR. P.K.SARDESHMUKH MAHARAJ TROPHY (1,400m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only — 3.30: 1. Decacorn (11) N.S. Parmar 56, 2. Endurance (10) Srinath 56, 3. Kinzhal (3) Dashrath 56, 4. Scorcese (4) T.S. Jodha 56, 5. Yuletide (2) Mustakim 56, 6. Ariyana Star (12) S.J. Sunil 54.5, 7. Bay Of Biscay (13) M.S. Deora 54.5, 8. Etoile (9) C.S. Jodha 54.5, 9. Impunity (5) Neeraj 54.5, 10. Malet Spring (7) H.M. Akshay 54.5, 11. Nirvana (1) P.S. Chouhan 54.5, 12. Swarovski (6) Bhawani 54.5, 13. Tee Tee Dee (8) S. Kamble 54.5 and 14. Uzi (14) Zeeshan 54.5.

1. DECACORN, 2. KINZHAL, 3. IMPUNITY

5. PARIMATCH INDIAN ST. LEGER (Gr. 1) (2,800m), Indian Horse, 4-y-o only — 4.00: 1. Dyf (1) Akshay Kumar 57, 2. Magneto (5) S. Saqlain 57, 3. Supernatural (4) P. Trevor 57, 4. Dangerous (3) Antony Raj S 55.5 and 5. King’s Ransom (2) P.S. Chouhan 55.5.

1. KING’S RANSOM, 2. DYF

6. COL. KAIKHUSHROO MANECKJI BHARUCHA MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46 — 4.30: 1. Dali Swirl (10) Aniket 60, 2. Ginsburg (4) Merchant 58, 3. Opus Dei (1) C.S. Jodha 57.5, 4. Galloping Ahead (9) Akshay Kumar 57, 5. Ocean Of God (6) V. Bunde 57, 6. Lord Fenicia (11) Srinath 55, 7. Tyrone Black (12) Mustakim 54.5, 8. Hilma Klint (7) P. Vinod 53.5, 9. Scaramanga (13) T.S. Jodha 53.5, 10. Chenevix Trench (8) Neeraj 53, 11. Rhythm Of Nature (3) M.S. Deora 53, 12. Brahmos (2) S. Amit 50.5 and 13. Luminosity (5) Peter 50.5.

1. GALLOPING AHEAD, 2. CHENEVIX TRENCH, 3. TYRONE BLACK

7. AMAZING GRACE TROPHY (1,000m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66 — 5.00: 1. Exotic Queen (5) Gagandeep 59.5, 2. Irish Gold (6) Akshay Kumar 58.5, 3. Fighton (7) N.S. Parmar 58, 4. Lord Vader (3) Bhawani 54.5, 5. Midsummer Star (1) Aniket 54.5, 6. Sovereign Master (8) C.S. Jodha 54, 7. Jet Typhoon (2) Kirtish 53, 8. Red Merlot (9) Mustakim 53 and 9. Fidato (4) N. Bhosale 50.

1. IRISH GOLD, 2. FIGHTON, 3. JET TYPHOON

Day’s Best: KING’S RANSOM

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5,6 & 7.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

Tanala: All races.

Super Jackpot: 2, 3,4, 5, 6 & 7.