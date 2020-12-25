Races

Kingoftheworld and Sasakwa work well

CHENNAI: Kingoftheworld and Sasakwa worked well when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Dec. 25).

Outer sand:

800m: Kingoftheworld (rb) 55.5, 600/41. A fine display. Sasakwa (App) 55.5, 600/41. Impressed. Sanctuary Cove (Kamigallu) 57, 600/43. Moved on the bit.

1000m: Knott So Knotty (rb), Durango (rb) 1-13.5, 800/57, 60044. They moved neck and neck.

Inner sand:

600m: Crown Of Stars (rb) 40. In fine condition.

800m: Azeria (rb), Royal Prestige (rb) 58.5, 600/44. They finished level. Abilitare (rb) 1-0, 600/44. Easy. Kristalina (rb) 1-0, 600/45. Moved freely. Daring Dancer (Farhan), Eyes Of Falcon (rb) 57.5, 600/42.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. A 2-y-o (Abbeyside - Savvy Shopper) (Muzaffar), Rush More (rb) 1-0, 600/44.5. Pacific Dunes (rb), Maidstone (Kamigallu) 1-0, 600/45.

1000m: Rutbedaar (rb) 1-10.5, 800/57, 600/43. In fine nick. Queen Of Venice (Farhan), Mr. Kool (A.M. Alam) 1-14.5, 800/59, 600/44. Latter to note. Star Glitter (B. Nikhil) 1-12.5, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. Easy.

Mock race: (Dec. 24)

1,200m: Lord Of Kings (Rajendra Singh), Lord Ascot (Nakhat Singh), Demerara (Azfar Syeed), Perfect Princess (Janardhan P), Moment Of Life (Farhan), Republica (M. Bhaskar) and Amazing Star (S. Kamble) 1m,15.17s. Lord Of Kings, Lord Ascot and Demerara were the pick.

Amazing Star planted at the gates.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 25, 2020 5:17:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/kingoftheworld-and-sasakwa-work-well/article33417861.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY