King Of War, Siege Perilous, King Louis, Salento, Siege Courageous and Evaldo catch the eye 

November 17, 2022 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST - BENGALURU:

King Of War, Siege Perilous, King Louis, Salento, Siege Courageous and Evaldo catch the eye when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Nov. 17).

Outer sand:

600m: Ascoval (Srinath) 42. Moved impressively. A Star Is Born (Adarsh) 44.5. Easy.

1000m: She’s A Lady (Salman K) 1-16.5, 600/44. Moved well. Princess Aura (S.K. Paswan) 1-14.5, 600/44. Moved freely. Listen To Me (P. Trevor) 1-15, 600/44. Moved on the bit.

1200m: Urban Borbon (rb), Ripple N Storm (Nazerul) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. They moved impressively. Activated (Srinath) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Siege Courageous (P. Trevor) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/41.5. A fine display. Salento (Antony) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. In fine trim. Mirra (Antony) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41.5. Strode out well.

1400m: King Louis (Antony) 1-42, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Moved attractively. Mighty Zo (Antony) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Fit for the fray. Glow In The Dark (Antony) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Responded well to the urgings. King Of War (Jagadeesh), Golden Time (Salman K) 1-37.5, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41.5. They put up a pleasing display. Double Vision (Jagadeesh), Fair Counsel (Salman K) 1-45, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Siege Perilous (Antony) 1-37.5, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. In fine fettle.

1600m: Evaldo (Antony) 1-58, 1,400/1-38.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. In fine nick.

