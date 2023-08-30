King Louis, Rubirosa, Dear Lady and Invincible excel

August 30, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - BENGALURU:

King Louis, Rubirosa, Dear Lady and Invincible excelled when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Aug. 30).

Inner sand:

1400m: Moon’s Blessing (Darshan) 1-37.5, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/40. An excellent display. Shabelle (Shreyas) 1-38, 1,200/1-23.5, 1000/1-8.5. 600/41. Impressed. Evaldo (R.Girish) 1-35, 1,200/1-20.5, 1,000/1-5.5. 600/39.5. In great heart.

Outer sand:

600m: Saigon (Darshan) 45.5. Easy. Princess Gold (G.Vivek), Diamond Hooves (rg) 45.5. Latter finished five lengths ahead.

1000m: Lord Moi (Hindu S) 1-15.5, 600/42.5. In fine trim. Andorra (Hindu 1-15.5, 600/43. Unextended. Invincible (R. Pradeep) 1-13.5. 600/41.5. Worked well.

1200m: Karanveer (B. Dharshan) 1-27.5. 1,000/1-13.5. 600/46. Moved freely. Dear Lady (Hindu S) 1-26.5. 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Shaped well. Rubirosa (Hindu S), Jahzara (Inayat) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/45.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished three lengths in front. Sensations (Hindu S) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. Strode out well. King Louis (Hindu S) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/42.5. In fine trim.

1400m: Santorino (rb) 1-45, (1,400-600) 57. Eased up. Friya (Arul) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. Moved on the bit.