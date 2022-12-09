  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Messi and Argentina take on Netherlands in battle of heavyweights

King Louis, Mirra, Wild Emperor, Forseti and Worldly Wise please

December 09, 2022 12:31 pm | Updated 12:31 pm IST - BENGALURU:

King Louis, Mirra, Wild Emperor, Forseti and Worldly Wise pleased when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Dec 9).

Inner sand:

1200m: Inyouwebelieve (Srinath) 1-20, 1,000/1-5.5, 600/39. Moved attractively.

Outer sand:

600m: Tehani (Vivek), Wonder Woman (Shreyas) 44.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Southern Aristocrat (rb) 45. Easy.

1000m: Chiraag (rb), Chandrakanta (S. Imran) 1-16.5, 600/45. Former moved better. Hukum (Aliyar) 1-15.5, 600/43. Strode out well. Fernet Branca (A. Chavan) 1-14, 600/42.5. Worked well. Red Lucifer (Rozario) 1-16, 600/46. Moved freely. Almanach (Srinath) 1-13.5, 600/44. Shaped well.

1200m: Cyrenius (Akram), Philosophy (Antony) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Latter started four lengths behind and finished level. Golden Oaks (Shinde) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Stretched out well. Wild Emperor (A. Imran) 1-25, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42. Moved attractively. Forseti (Srinath) 1-24, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/41.5. A good display. Rulling Dynasty (Srinath), Mighty Zo (S. Shareef) 1-31, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/44. Former showed out.

1400m: Sekhmet (R. Pradeep) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Worldly Wise (R. Pradeep) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Moved fluently. Mirra (S. John) 1-37.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/41. Moved impressively. Stellar Gold (rb), Southern Dynasty (Darshan) 1-45.5, (1,400-600) 59. Former moved well.

1600m: King Louis (Srinath) 2-0, 1,400/1-40, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-8, 600/41.5. A fine display.  

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.