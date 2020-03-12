Races

Kildare, White River and Anoushka show out

Kildare, White River and Anoushka showed out when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Mar. 12) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Arabian Dream (Merchant) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Wild Dancer (Aniket) 54, 600/42. Urged. Dreams (Atul) 50, 600/37. Good. Dowsabel (Merchant) 51, 600/38. Urged in the last part. Benghazi (Trevor), King Cyrus (Parmar) 55, 600/40.5. Former ended four lengths in front. El Liberatador (Nazil) 56.5, 600/42. Easy. Lady Lorrae (rb) 53, 600/39. Moved freely.

1000m: Air Blast (Nicky Mackay), Marrakesh (C.S. Jodha) 1-6.5, 800/52, 600/39. Former moved well and they finished level. Fassbinder (Kadam) 1-11, 600/42. Easy. Kildare (C.S. Jodha), White River (Nicky Mackay) 1-4, 800/51, 600/38.5. They moved neck and neck freely. Northern Lights (rb), Brave Eagle (Mosin) 1-11.5, 600/41.5. Pair level. Summer Night (C.S. Jodha), The Pianist (Ajinkya) 1-6, 800/52.5, 600/39.5. They moved level freely.

1200m: Royalty (Trevor), Seasons Greetings (Parmar) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52.5, 600/38.5. Former moved well and finished a distance ahead.

1400m: Theodora (Mosin), Romania (rb) 1-39, 1200/1-24, 1000/1-10, 800/56, 600/43. Former was four lengths superior.

Outer sand:

800m: Smuggler’s Choice (Sandesh), Sir Ramon (rb) 53, 600/40. Both moved level freely.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Gusty Girl (Pradeep) 1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well. Genau (Bhawani), Percivale (rb) 1-8, 800/53.5, 600/39. Both were urged and finished level. Sakara (S.J. Sunil), Zaeim (C.S. Jodha) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39.5. Former ended three lengths in front. Miss Muffet (Nicky Mackay), Memorable Moments (David Egan) and Honourable Eyes (Ajinkya) 1-7.5, 800/53, 600/39.5. First named finished a distance ahead of the second named who further finished a distance ahead of the last named. Anoushka (Merchant), Colosseum (C.S. Jodha) 1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Former strode out well and finished six lengths ahead.

