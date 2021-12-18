Races

Key To The Mint excels

Key To The Mint excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Dec. 18) morning.

Inner sand

600m: 4/y/o Arazan/Avec Pleasure (Zeeshan) 38. Moved freely.

800m: Perfect Perfecto (T. Mahesh), Revelator (Rathod) 54, 600/39. They finished level freely. Indian Crown (T. Mahesh) 55, 600/42. Easy. 2/y/o Kimiko (Bhawani), Magical Journey (Rupesh) 54, 600/40. Both moved freely. Fuhrer (A. Imran Khan) 52, 600/38. Moved well. Silver Flames (Daman) 53, 600/40. Moved fluently. Exclusive (rb), Mount Sinai (Ayyar) 53, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Royal Castle (Dashrath) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Turmeric Tower (Dashrath), Flower Power (Aniket) 52.5, 600/39. Former finished a distance ahead.

1000m: Key To The Mint (Mosin) 1-3, 800/50, 600/38. Excelled. Leto (Peter), Princess Of Naples (Shelar) 1-8, 600/40. Former was well in hand while the latter was urged to end level.

Outer sand

600m: Nord (S. Amit), Red Riot (rb) 40. They were level.

800m: Cherished (Chouhan) 54, 600/41. Moved fluently.

1000m: Alastair (Chouhan), Kinnara (Kirtish) 1-9, 600/41. Former moved well. Theodora (Chouhan) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Worked well. Minx (Kirtish) 1-10, 600/42. Moved freely.

1200m: Columbian (Chouhan), Sunlord (Kirtish) 1-25, 1000/1-10, 600/43. Former was three lengths better. Botero (Chouhan), Souza (Kirtish) 1-24, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead.

1600m: Seasons Greetings (Kirtish), Zuccarelli (Chouhan) 1-52, 1400/1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Pair moved attractively.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand

1000m: Thundering Spirit (Mosin) 1-7, 800/53, 600/41. Moved well. Midas Touch (Rupesh), 2/y/o Freedom (Bhawani) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Pair urged and finished level. Beastia (rb) 1-10, 800/54, 600/39. Pressed. Vikramaditya (Ayyar), Pisa (Raghuveer) and Endeavour (Shelar) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Trio jumped out well.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 18, 2021 6:45:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/key-to-the-mint-excels/article37985831.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY