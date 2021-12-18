Key To The Mint excels

Key To The Mint excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Dec. 18) morning.

Inner sand

600m: 4/y/o Arazan/Avec Pleasure (Zeeshan) 38. Moved freely.

800m: Perfect Perfecto (T. Mahesh), Revelator (Rathod) 54, 600/39. They finished level freely. Indian Crown (T. Mahesh) 55, 600/42. Easy. 2/y/o Kimiko (Bhawani), Magical Journey (Rupesh) 54, 600/40. Both moved freely. Fuhrer (A. Imran Khan) 52, 600/38. Moved well. Silver Flames (Daman) 53, 600/40. Moved fluently. Exclusive (rb), Mount Sinai (Ayyar) 53, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Royal Castle (Dashrath) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Turmeric Tower (Dashrath), Flower Power (Aniket) 52.5, 600/39. Former finished a distance ahead.

1000m: Key To The Mint (Mosin) 1-3, 800/50, 600/38. Excelled. Leto (Peter), Princess Of Naples (Shelar) 1-8, 600/40. Former was well in hand while the latter was urged to end level.

Outer sand

600m: Nord (S. Amit), Red Riot (rb) 40. They were level.

800m: Cherished (Chouhan) 54, 600/41. Moved fluently.

1000m: Alastair (Chouhan), Kinnara (Kirtish) 1-9, 600/41. Former moved well. Theodora (Chouhan) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Worked well. Minx (Kirtish) 1-10, 600/42. Moved freely.

1200m: Columbian (Chouhan), Sunlord (Kirtish) 1-25, 1000/1-10, 600/43. Former was three lengths better. Botero (Chouhan), Souza (Kirtish) 1-24, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead.

1600m: Seasons Greetings (Kirtish), Zuccarelli (Chouhan) 1-52, 1400/1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Pair moved attractively.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand

1000m: Thundering Spirit (Mosin) 1-7, 800/53, 600/41. Moved well. Midas Touch (Rupesh), 2/y/o Freedom (Bhawani) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Pair urged and finished level. Beastia (rb) 1-10, 800/54, 600/39. Pressed. Vikramaditya (Ayyar), Pisa (Raghuveer) and Endeavour (Shelar) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Trio jumped out well.