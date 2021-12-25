Kensington claims Bangalore 2000 Guineas

Arjun Mangalorkar-trained Kensington (Antony up) won the Bangalore 2000 Guineas, the chief event of the races held here on Saturday (Dec 25). The winner is owned by Diamond Band Racing Syndicate Pvt. Ltd. rep. by Mr. Shiven Surendranath, Mr. Haider Soomar, Mr. Kersi H. Vachha and Mr. Sumit Mazumder.

Kensington, who jumped out smartly, settled down to race fifth or sixth till the home stretch, before Antony, who rode a well-judged race, skilfully manoeuvred his mount from outside in the straight. The colt responded well and took command in the last 150m mark and held on gamely from the fast finishing Evaldo.

The results:

1. BUCKPASSER PLATE (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms): SETAREH (Shane Gray) 1, Divine Blessings (Antony) 2, Lords Of Legend (Akshay K) 3 and Measure Of Time (P.S. Chouhan) 4. Not run: Scribbling Hopper. 1-3/4, Lnk and 1. 1m 13.96s. Rs. 38 (w), 19, 21 and 19 (p), SHP: 51, THP: 66, FP: 156, Q: 118, Trinella: 1,191 and 690, Exacta: 4,333 and 1,075. Favourite: Measure Of Time. Owner: Sarainaga Racing Pvt Ltd. Trainer: S. Padmanabhan.

2. HUMAN RIGHTS DAY PLATE (1,600m), rated 00 to 25: CAPABLE (M. Naveen) 1, Dream Chaser (Vishal Bunde) 2, Acaster (J.H. Arul) 3 and Impelling Power (S. John) 4. 3-1/2, 2-3/4 and 6-3/4. 1m 39.27s. Rs. 190 (w), 30, 17 and 15 (p), SHP: 38, THP: 64, FP: 569, Q: 318, Trinella: 2,101 and 900, Exacta: 7,268 and 2,596. Favourite: Acaster. Owner: Mr. G.S. Reddy. Trainer: Sharat Kumar.

3. SHANTI FALLS PLATE (DIv. II), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over: GALACTICAL (J.H. Arul) 1, Rightly Noble (Vishal Bunde) 2, General Patton (Antony) 3 and Embosom (Dhanu Singh) 4. 1-1/4, 1-1/2 and Shd. 1m 14.24s. Rs. 95 (w), 31, 61 and 17 (p), SHP: 209, THP: 56, FP: 3,097, Q: 1,740, Trinella: 7,786 and 1,907, Exacta: 12,877 and 5.519. Favourite: General Patton. Owners: Mr. Rajan Aggarwal, Mr. Gautam Aggarwal and Mr. Sultan Singh. Trainer: Arjun Mangalorkar.

4. PHAR LAP PLATE (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms): ARMORY (Dhanu Singh) 1, Perfect Empress (Akshay K) 2, Electric Blue (Arshad) 3 and Spectacular (Shane Gray) 4. 1/2, Hd and 2-1/4. 1m 26.90s. Rs. 48 (w), 14, 23 and 22 (p), SHP: 52, THP: 60, FP: 246, Q: 220, Trinella: 2,462 and 387, Exacta: 2,602 and 918. Favourite: Spectacular. Owner: Mrs. Rohini Thuppal. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

5. ICE BREAKER TROPHY (1,200m), rated 40 to 65, 4-y-o & over: AACHEN (C. Umesh) 1, Wings Of Desire (Arshad) 2, Starry Wind (Md. Akram) 3 and Alberetta (L.A. Rozario) 4. Not run: Commodus. 1-1/4, 1/2 and 1. 1m 14.06s. Rs. 25 (w), 14, 28 ans 131 (p), SHP: 56, THP: 317, FP: 278, Q: 194, Trinella: 13,253. Exacta: 45,427 (carried over). Favourite: Aachen. Owner: M/s. Arun Alagappan Racing LLP. Trainer: Irfan Ghatala.

6. BANGALORE 2000 GUINEAS (1,600m), 3-y-o (Terms): KENSINGTON (Win Legend-Angelique) Antony 1, Evaldo (Gusto Farrfesheena) Akshay K 2, Southern Dynasty (Multidimensional-Set Aside) C.S. Jodha 3 and Imperial Blue (Be Safe-Youre So Beautiful) C. Umesh 4. Nk, 2-3/4 and 1. 1m 37.88s. Rs. 47 (w), 17, 25 and 27 (p), SHP: 81, THP: 64, FP: 526, Q: 286, Trinella: 10,275 and 2,642, Exacta: 59,090 and 16,883. Favourite: Ascoval. Owners: Diamond Band Racing Syndicate Pvt Ltd rep by. Mr. Shiven Surendranath, Mr. Haider Soomar, Mr. Kersi H. Vachha and Mr. Sumit Mazumder. Trainer: Arjun Mangalorkar.

7. SHANTI FALLS PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o &over: SECRETSUPERSTAR (Chetan K) 1, Musterion (Vishal Bunde) 2, Gypsy (Ikram Ahmed) 3 and Baltimore (S. John) 4. Not run: Mr. Humble. 2-1/4, Snk and Hd. 1m 13.96s. Rs. 37 (w), 15, 27 and 43 (p), SHP: 55, THP: 117, FP: 418, Q: 211, Trinella: 3,631 and 2,489, Exacta: 6,134 and 2.253. Favourite: Secretsuperstar. Owner: Mr. Nanda Kumar N. Trainer: Kishen Thomas.

8. VANI VILASA SAGARA PLATE (1,600m), rated 20 to 45: BLACK COFFEE (Antony) 1, Four Wheel Drive (Akshay K) 2, Windstorm (Arshad) 3 and Tyto Alba (Rajesh K) 4. Not run: Ansaldo. Lnk, 1-3/4 and 6-1/2. 1m 39.14s. Rs. 53 (w), 18, 16 and 22 (p), SHP: 36, THP: 65, FP: 173, Q: 81, Trinella: 906 and 522, Exacta: 58,380 (carried over). Favourite: Four Wheel Drive. Owner: Mr. Saurabh Jetli. Trainer: Neil Darashah.

Jackpot: Rs. 1,16,657 (one tkt); Runner up: 7,142 (seven tkts); Treble (i): 1,843 (four tkts); (ii): 4,049 (three tkts).