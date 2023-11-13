Kanya Rashi and Vincent Van Gogh show out

November 13, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - Pune:

Kanya Rashi and Vincent Van Gogh showed out when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Nov. 13) morning.

Inner sand:

1000m: Truly Epic (C.S. Jodha), Alpha Domino (Neeraj) 1-6, 800/53, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely. Star Of Orion (Hamir), Flying Halo (Saba) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Pair moved together freely. Kanya Rashi (H.M. Akshay), Vincent Van Gogh (S. Kamble) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. They moved neck and neck impressively.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: 2/y/os Doctor Dolly (Nazil), Dulari (Merchant) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Former was two lengths superior. Big Red (Mansoor), Opus Deu (C.S. Jodha) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Former ended four lengths in front. 2/y/os Superluminal (Shelar), Caregiver (rb) 1-13, 800/56, 600/42. Former who was slowly off by three lengths finished three lengths ahead. Dufy (Merchant), 2/y/o Roderic O’ Connor/Selfie Star (Nazil) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42. Pair moved level freely. 2/y/os Break Point (Zameer), Aafreen (R. Ajinkya) 1-12, 800/56, 600/42. Pair level. Hooves Of Thunder (S.J. Sunil), 2/y/o Divine Hope (V. Bunde) 1-13, 800/56, 600/42. They were easy. Cindrella’s Dream (Nazil), 2/y/o Tenth Star/Panatela (Merchant) 1-11, 800/56, 600/41. Former finished six lengths ahead.

Noted on November 12:

Inner sand;

600m: Majorella Blue (T.S. Jodha), Battista (rb) 42. Pair level.

800m: Metzinger (Nazil) 55, 600/39. Pressed. Nolan (R. Ajinkya) 51, 600/38. Worked well. 2/y/os Speaking Of Which/Set Ablaze (Hamir), You (V. Bunde) 55, 600/40. They ended level. 2/y/os Pamchavan (V. Bunde), Planetaire/Artistic (Hamir) 54, 600/40. Former was three lengths better.