HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Julio, African Gold and Il Volo shine

December 08, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Julio, African Gold and Il Volo shone when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Dec. 8).

Inner sand:

600m: Obsidian (B. Paswan), Knotty In Blue (Antony) 40.5. They finished level. Run For The Sun (Antony), Knotty Legend (P. Trevor) 40. They worked well.

1000m: Marzgovel (Darshan) 1-8, 600/40. Strode out well. Mystical Air (Rayan) 1-8.5, 600/39. Strode out well.

1400m: Il Volo (P. Trevor) 1-38, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/41. In fine trim.

Outer sand:

600m: Ancient History (R. Pradeep) 45. Easy. African Gold (R. Pradeep), Magnetic (A. Velu) 43. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1000m: True Punch (P. Trevor) 1-16, 600/44.5. Moved well.

1400m: Chagall (P. Trevor) 1-44, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. Moved impressively.

1600m: Julio (Darshan) 1-56.5, 1,400/1-40.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. A fine display.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.