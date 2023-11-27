Jamari, Sassy, Ruling Dynasty, Golden Gallery and Classic Charm please

November 27, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Jamari, Sassy, Ruling Dynasty, Golden Gallery and Classic Charm pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Nov 27)

Inner sand

1400m: Sassy (Darshan) 1-37, 1,200/1-21, 1,000/1-17, 600/38.5. Moved fluently.

Outer sand

600m: Bourbon Bay (Jagadeesh) 45. Strode out well. Quick Witted (Jagadeesh) 46. Extended.

1000m: Super Sapphire (rb) 1-14, 600/45. In fine trim. Spirit Dancer (Darshan) 1-16.5, 600/45. Moved freely.

1200m: Golden Gallery (Shinde), Ultimate Striker (rb) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. They moved impressively. Classic Charm (Darshan), Southern Dynasty (Jagadeesh) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/42. Former finished three lengths ahead. Sekhmet (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-13, 600/42. Impressed.

1400m: Chagall (Kirtish) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-31.5, 1,000/1-17, 600/46. Moved on the bit. Brave Majesty (Darshan) 1-45, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Strode out well. Jamari (Kirthis) 1-43, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. In fine trim. Cat Whiskers (Darshan) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. Responded well to the urgings. Forest Fragrance (Rayan), Balmoral (Darshan) 1-45, (1,400-600) 58. They finished together. Ruling Dynasty (Antony) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42. A good display.

Outer sand (Nov 26)

1000m: Sea Blush (B. Nayak), High Opinion (rb) 1-15, 600/45. They moved on the bit.