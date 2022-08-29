Jake, De Villiers, All Attractive and Kalamitsi excel

Jake, De Villiers, All Attractive and Kalamitsi excelled when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (August 29)

Outer sand:

1000m: Mandela (Hindu S) 1-13, 600/44. In fine condition. Absara Star (Salman K) 1-14.5, 600/46. Easy.

1200m: Pinnacle Point (S. John) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Shaped well. Jake (Hindu S) 1-30, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/40.5. A fine display.

1400m: Moon's Blessing (Shreyas) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. Moved impressively. All Attractive (P. Ramesh) 1-46, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41.5. Moved fluently. Kalamitsi (Shreyas) 1-42, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Moved attractively. De Villiers (Shreyas) 1-39, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. A good display.