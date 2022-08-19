It’s Sovereign Orb vs. Jake in main event

August 19, 2022 00:30 IST

The Sovereign Orb and Jake may fight out the finish of the Leading Stud Stakes (1,400m), the feature event of the races to be held here on Friday (Aug. 19). False rails will be declared on the race day.

1. HAPPY VALLEY PLATE (1,600m), rated 00 to 25, 2-00 p.m.: 1. Drums Of War (9) S. Saqlain 62.5, 2. Sunshine Prince (5) S. John 62.5, 3. Triple Alliance (3) Hasib A 62.5, 4. Eco Friendly (11) Arvind K 61.5, 5. Handsome Rocky (2) Angad 61.5, 6. Hoofed Wonder (10) R. Manjunath 61, 7. Sekhmet (8) R. Pradeep 61, 8. Frederico (7) M. Naveen 60.5, 9. Marco Polo (4) B. Nayak 50.5, 10. Belli Deepa (1) Nazerul 59, 11. Love (12) Rayan 57 and 12. Russian Romance (6) Hindu S 56.5.

1. SUNSHINE PRINCE, 2. FREDERICO, 3. HANDSOME ROCKY

2. WORLD PHOTOGRAPHY DAY CUP (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over, 2-30: 1. Measure Of Time (12) T.S. Jodha 62, 2. Knotty In Blue (3) B. Nayak 57.5, 3. Osiris (7) Arvind K 57, 4. Augusto (4) Hindu S 56.5, 5. Fictioneer (9) Rayan 56.5, 6. Top Dancer (2) S. Saqlain 56.5, 7. Embosom (10) L.A. Rozario 55.5, 8. Noble Ruler (1) G. Vivek 55, 9. Kings Speech (11) Saddam H 54.5, 10. Capri Girl (8) Akshay K 53.5, 11. Elite Agent (5) Angad 51.5 and 12. Thunderstruck (6) Nazerul 51.5.

1. OSIRIS, 2. CAPRI GIRL, 3. MEASURE OF TIME

3. CHAMPION JOCKEY STAKES (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 3-00: 1. The Golden Dream (2) Arvind K 60, 2. Lady Supremos (6) Saddam H 59.5, 3. Prime Abbess (5) Sandesh 59, 4. Silver Swift (8) G. Vivek 56.5, 5. Sunway Lagoon (7) B. Harish 56, 6. Inexhaustible (3) Nazerul 55, 7. Sheer Bliss (1) Suraj 54.5 and 8. Way Of Life (4) Tousif 54.5.

1. PRIME ABBESS, 2. SHEER BLISS, 3. SILVER SWIFT

4. CHAMPION TRAINER STAKES (1,600m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms), 3-30: 1. Cape Wickham (3) Ranjeet S 56, 2. King Pompous (5) Vinod Shinde 56, 3. Salento (10) Akshay K 56, 4. Shamrock (1) Suraj 56, 5. Sir Tyrrell (12) Rayan 56, 6. Sleipnir (8) J.H. Arul 56, 7. Stormy Ocean (4) Sandesh 56, 8. Trevalius (9) Srinath 56, 9. Triumphant (6) Trevor 56, 10. Twilight Tornado (11) M. Prabhakaran 56, 11. Tycoonist (2) Hindu S 56 and 12. Stellar Gold (7) Darshan 54.5.

1. SHAMROCK, 2. STORMY OCEAN, 3. TREVALIUS

5. LEADING STUD STAKES (1,400m), rated 80 & above, 4-00: 1. Trafalgar (6) S. Saqlain 61.5, 2. Bellator (2) Trevor 61, 3. Automatic (5) Srinath 58, 4. Apsara Star (4) Salman K 57, 5. Psychic Warrior (1) J.H. Arul 56, 6. The Sovereign Orb (7) Akshay K 55.5 and 7. Jake (3) Hindu S 54.

1. THE SOVEREIGN ORB, 2. JAKE

6. LEADING OWNER STAKES (1,200m), rated 40 to 65, 4-30: 1. Star Glory (5) Suraj 62, 2. Garamond (9) L.A. Rozario 58.5, 3. General Patton (3) Hasib A 57, 4. Kvasir (6) Vivek 55.5, 5. Mystic Eye (2) Akshay K 55.5, 6. Yukan (1) Trevor 54.5, 7. Elusive Girl (7) J.H. Arul 54, 8. Donna Bella (8) Salman K 53 and 9. Chul Bul Rani (4) P. Surya 50.5.

1. STAR GLORY, 2. MYSTIC EYE, 3. GARAMOND

7. WORLD PHOTOGRAPHY DAY CUP (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over, 5-00: 1. Southern Power (5) T.S Jodha 62.5, 2. Memoriter (1) G. Vivek 61, 3. Winmylove (3) S. John 61, 4. Almanach (4) P. Surya 60.5, 5. Striking Memory (12) S. Saqlain 60.5, 6. Dr Logan (10) L.A. Rozario 59, 7. Ozark (6) B. Paswan 58.5, 8. Star Domination (7) Vinod Shinde 58.5, 9. Aherne (2) J.H. Arul 58, 10. Lycurgus (11) Vaibhav 57.5, 11. Aleef (9) Hindu S 55.5 and 12. Beldona (8) Nazerul 53.5.

1. WINMYLOVE, 2. BELDONA, 3. AHERNE

Day’s best: PRINCE ABBESS

Double: OSIRIS — SHAMROCK

Jkt: 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7; Tr (i): 2, 3 and 4; (ii): 5, 6 and 7.