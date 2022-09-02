It’s My Opinion vs. Priceless Gold in main event

September 02, 2022 00:30 IST

My Opinion and Priceless Gold may fight out the finish of the H.H. Sri Krishnaraja Wadiyar Memorial Trophy (1,400m), the feature event of the races to be held here on Friday (Sept. 2). False rails (width about 6.5m from 1,600m to the winning post) will be in position.

Meanwhile, the managing committee of the Bangalore Turf Club has decided not to conduct Totalizator Betting on Friday’s races due to technical upgradation & administrative reasons. However, Bookmakers would be in operation as usual at the first enclosure.

1. SHIVAKASHI PLATE (1,100m), rated 00 to 25, 2-00 p.m.: 1. Miraculous Girl (4) Gautam Raj 62.5, 2. D Fighter (3) B. Darshan 62, 3. Star Speck (5) Angad 59, 4. Vijaya Miracle (7) B. Harish 59, 5. Raptor (2) Hasib A 56.5, 6. D Admiral (8) H. Rahul 55, 7. Swiss Bay (1) Sai Kiran 51 and 8. Country’s Thunder (6) P.P. Dhebe 50.

1. D FIGHTER, 2. STAR SPECK, 3. RAPTOR

2. LT. COL. D.K. MISTRY MEMORIAL PLATE (1,100m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over, 2-30: 1. Marvel Princess (6) Hasib A 62, 2. D Fire (5) B. Darshan 61, 3. Country’s Fame (1) C. Umesh 57, 4. Vijaya Sarathi (4) Sai Kiran 56.5, 5. N R I Level (7) Afsar Khan 54.5, 6. Royal Command (8) P.P. Dhebe 54.5, 7. Seventh Star (3) Angad 54 and 8. Ruby Cube (2) Ayaz Khan 50.5.

1. MARVEL PRINCESS, 2. D FIRE, 3. VIJAYA SARATHI

3. M.S. SURESH MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,200m), rated 60 to 85, 4-y-o & over, 3-00: 1. Turf Legend (8) Hasib A 62.5, 2. King T’Chala (3) Srinath 61, 3. Court Jester (7) Darshan 58.5, 4. Rising Sun (2) Sai Kiran 56.5, 5. Wild Spell (1) B. Darshan 56, 6. Sadeek (4) S. Shareef 54.5, 7. Agni (5) Kiran N 54, 8. Brunhild (9) P.P. Dhebe 53.5 and 9. Star Of Thea (6) R. Shiva K 52.

1. BRUNHILD, 2. KING T’CHALA, 3. TURF LEGEND

4. K.T. SHAMAIAH GOWDA MEMORIAL TROPHY (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 3-30: 1. D Roman Reigns (9) H. Rahul 62.5, 2. Swiss Tigress (11) Angad 61.5, 3. Prince Corporate (7) H. Rathod 61, 4. Lucky One (3) Hasib A 59.5, 5. Astrologer (10) Nazerul 59, 6. Indian Glory (5) Kiran N 59, 7. Niche Cannabis (2) Ajeet K 58.5, 8. Red Capri (6) G. Rohith 57.5, 9. Benghazi (1) B. Harish 56.5, 10. Coorg General (8) R. Shiva K 56 and 11. Perfectimagination (4) Sai Kiran 54.5.

1. ASTROLOGER, 2. NICHE CANNABIS, 3. PERFECTIMAGINATION

5. H.H. SRI KRISHNARAJA WADIYAR MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,400m), 4-y-o & over, (Terms), 4-00: 1. My Opinion (6) Akshay K 60, 2. Bellator (2) Srinath 56, 3. Jake (3) Hindu S 56, 4. Priceless Gold (7) Suraj 55.5, 5. All Attractive (4) Antony 54, 6. Chashni (1) C. Umesh 54, 7. Havelock Cruise (8) Darshan 54 and 8. Watchmystars (5) Sai Kiran 52.5.

1. MY OPINION, 2. PRICELESS GOLD, 3. WATCHMYSTARS

6. K.T. SHAMAIAH GOWDA MEMORIAL TROPHY (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 4-30: 1. Dalhousie (4) Jagadeesh 60, 2. Parker (5) S. John 59, 3. D Durga (9) Sarvan K 58.5, 4. Reckoning (7) Nazerul 58.5, 5. Fun And Laughter (3) H. Rahul 57.5, 6. Hurrem (1) R. Shiva K 57.5, 7. Masha (10) B. Harish 57.5, 8. Think N Fly (2) S. Shareef 56.5, 9. Imperius (6) Janardhan P 56 and 10. Samay Balwaan (8) Darshan 54.5.

1. PARKER, 2. THINK N FLY, 3. DALHOUSIE

7. SQUANDERER PLATE (1,400m), rated 40 to 65, 5-00: 1. Notoriety (11) S. John 61, 2. Ieilani (10) P. S. Rathore 60, 3. Wencheng (6) Hasib A 60, 4. D Brother (4) Mukesh K 59.5, 5. What Is This (5) H. Rahul 59, 6. Aurelia (9) Nazerul 58, 7. Gallery Queen (1) Srinath 58, 8. Wind Whistler (8) Angad 53.5, 9. Dallas (7) Afsar K 53, 10. Tarek (3) S. Shareef 52 and 11. Flamingo Dancer (2) B. Darshan 50.

1. NOTORIETY, 2. FLAMINGO DANCER, 3. GALLERY QUEEN

Day’s best: PARKER

Double: ASTROLOGER — NOTORIETY

Jkt: 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7; Tr (i): 2, 3 and 4; (ii): 5, 6 and 7.