Isle Of Skye and Farahnaaz please

Isle Of Skye and Farahnaaz pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Mar.2) morning.

Inner sand.

600m: Aegon (Atul) 42. Easy. Epiphany (Atul) 42. Easy. Romanesque (Pereira), Memorable Memories (Hamir) 38.5. Former ended four lengths in front. Fleur De Lys (Hamir) 38.5. Moved freely. Moldova (rb) 40. Easy.

800m: Irina (rb) 56, 600/42.5. Easy. Pleiades (J.Chinoy) 54.5, 600/39.5. Moved fluently. Tasman (Shubham) 55, 600/41. Moved freely. Lorito (Pradeep) 52.5, 600/39. Moved well.

1000m: Revelator (S.J.Sunil), Galloping Goldmine (Sameer) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Multibagger (Sameer), Powerful Lady (S.J.Sunil) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Former finished five lengths ahead. Bait And Switch (S.Amit), Athulya (Sameer) 1-7.5, 800/54, 600/41. Pair moved level freely. Isle Of Skye (Pradeep) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38.5. Moved attractively.

1200m: Ex’s And Ho’s (Pereira) 1-22, 1000/1-6.5, 800/53, 600/40. Responded well.

1400m: La Teste (Kadam), Le Mans (Akshay) 1-42, 800/56.5, 600/42. Pair level. Dreams (Atul) 1-35, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/56, 600/43. Worked well.

Race track.

600m: Smasher (Kharadi) 40. Easy. Rhapsody (Neeraj) 38. Moved freely. Bateleur (rb) 35. Moved well. Tenth Star/Tamarai (Aniket) 39. Moved freely.

1000m: Thomas Hardy (Kadam), Streek (Akshay), Victorious Spirit (Mahesh) 1-1, 600/35. Thomas Hardy finished four lengths in front. Mythical Power (J.Chinoy) 1-3.5, 800/50.5, 600/36. Pressed.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand.

1000m: Direwolf (S.J.Sunil) 1-4.5, 800/50.5, 600/38. Urged in the last part. Spiro Spero (Malam), Square Moon (Nirmal) 1-7, 600/39.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Farahnaaz (Peter) 1-5, 800/50.5, 600/37. Moved impressively. Gloriosus (Pranil), Benevolence (Hamir) 1-8, 800/54, 600/42. Former finished well clear. Arabian Gulf/Tatiana (Vinod), Victoria Peak (Rupesh) 1-8, 600/42. Former finished four lengths ahead.

Noted on March 1.

Inner sand.

600m: Forever Free (rb) 38. Moved freely.

800m: Steppenwolf (S.J.Sunil) 52, 600/37. Moved well. Leopard Rock (Kamble), Valiant Star (Peter) 54, 600/39. Former finished a distance ahead. Kruger (rb), Kratos (rb) 55, 600/41. Former ended four lengths in front. Historian (Kamble), Conscience (Peter) 53, 600/39. Former finished four lengths ahead. Cést L’ Amour (Aniket) 50, 600/38. Responded well.

1000m: Mozart (Kharadi), Mzilikazi (rb) 1-12, 600/42. They were easy. Cormorant (Naidu) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Pressed. Decaprio (Kamble), Sachertorte (Peter) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Former finished a distance ahead.