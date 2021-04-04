Trainer Imtiaz Sait’s ward Iron Age should score over his rivals in the Seth Ramnath Daga Trophy, the main event of Sunday’s (April 4) races.

Rails will be placed 7 metres wide from 1200m to 1000m and thereafter 10 metres wide from 800m up to the winning post.

The Stewards of RWITC have decided that racing from Sunday, April 4, 2021, at the Mahalaxmi race course will be conducted behind closed doors (without spectators). Only those who are connected with the conduct of racing will be allowed. A detailed report is published on club’s website www.rwitc.com in this regard.

1. FLAREON PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30, 3.00 p.m.: 1. Gusty Girl (9) Ayyar 59.5, 2. Sufiyah (4) Sandesh 59.5, 3. Multimoment (8) C.S. Jodha 58.5, 4. Royal Castle (2) J. Chinoy 57.5, 5. Marlboro Man (10) T.S. Jodha 56.5, 6. Trinket (1) Bhawani 56.5, 7. Suited Aces (3) Shelar 55, 8. Who Dares Wins (6) Nirmal 54.5, 9. Allegria (7) Chouhan 52.5 and 10. Thea’s Pet (5) Kaviraj 50.

1. GUSTY GIRL, 2. SUFIYAH, 3. MULTIMOMENT

2. DR A H SAYED PLATE (1,600m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30, 3.30: 1. Hioctane (8) K. Bhagat 59, 2. Marrakesh (2) C.S. Jodha 59, 3. Memorable Moments (6) Dashrath 58, 4. Scotland (3) Ayyar 58, 5. Aadhya (7) Zeeshan 56.5, 6. Patriots Day (5) Kaviraj 54, 7. Adonijah (4) T.S. Jodha 52.5 and 8. Lovely Fairy (1) Peter 49.

1. HIOCTANE, 2. MARRAKESH, 3. MEMORABLE MOMENTS

3. SETH RAMNATH DAGA TROPHY (1,000m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upward, 4.00: 1. Iron Age (1) K. Bhagat 65, 2. Silver Flames (2) Kaviraj 57.5, 3. Mystic Bay (4) C.S. Jodha 55 and 4. Hidden Gold (3) Zervan 50.

1. IRON AGE

4. JEHANGIR P DUBASH CUP (1,600m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66, 4.30: 1. Rambunctious (2) K. Bhagat 59, 2. Shamshir Sword (6) Chouhan 57, 3. Mishka’s Pride (4) Dashrath 56.5, 4. Summer Night (5) C.S. Jodha 56.5, 5. Speed Air (3) Sandesh 53 and 6. Fleur De Lys (1) Zeeshan 50.

1. SHAMSHIR SWORD, 2. RAMBUNCTIOUS

5. R J KOLAH TROPHY (1,400m), (Terms) 3-y-o only, 5.00: 1. Red Merlot (7) J. Chinoy 57, 2. Constant Variable (4) Santosh G 54, 3. Count Of Savoy (5) C.S. Jodha 54, 4. The Awakening (8) Yash Narredu 54, 5. Arctic Bay (6) S. Amit 52.5, 6. Emiliana (1) Dashrath 52.5, 7. Enjoy (2) Zervan 52.5 and 8. Love Warrior (3) Chouhan 52.5.

1. LOVE WARRIOR, 2. THE AWAKENING, 3. RED MERLOT

6. J RUSTOMJI SOPARIVALA TROPHY (1,000m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only, 5.30: 1. Demetrius (Late Circuit House) (3) T.S. Jodha 56, 2. Loaded Dice (Late Over The Rhine) (12) J. Chinoy 56, 3. Moonshot (4) Sandesh 56, 4. Nishk (7) Ajinkya 56, 5. Whistle Blower (11) P. Dhebe 56, 6. Anastasia (6) Kiran Naidu 54.5, 7. Champers On Ice (9) S. Amit 54.5, 8. Divine Soul (8) Ayyar 54.5, 9. Fete Accompli (5) Nadeem 54.5, 10. Galloping Glory (14) Bhawani 54.5, 11. Hilma Klint (13) Dashrath 54.5, 12. Impermanence (2) C.S. Jodha 54.5, 13. Marvellous (10) Chouhan 54.5 and 14. Mysterious Girl (1) Zervan 54.5.

1. MARVELLOUS, 2. MYSTERIOUS GIRL, 3. MOONSHOT

7. FLAREON PLATE (Div.I) (1,200m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30, 6.00: 1. Hilad (2) Shahrukh 60, 2. Victoria Peak (5) Sandesh 60, 3. Count The Wins (1) Raghuveer 59.5, 4. Stick To The Plan (10) Ajinkya 59.5, 5. On Va Danser (9) J. Chinoy 59, 6. Perfect Perfecto (7) Shubham 59, 7. Grand Architect (3) Ayyar 58.5, 8. Historic (6) Zeeshan 58.5, 9. Streek (4) Zervan 58.5, 10. Regal Prince (11) Kaviraj 57.5 and 11. Spice (8) M.S. Deora 57.

1. VICTORIA PEAK, 2. STREEK, 3. STICK TO THE PLAN

8. R R KOMANDUR PLATE (1,200m), Cl. IV, 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 46, 6.30: 1. Cellini (13) Aniket 62, 2. Judy Blue Eyes (2) S.J. Sunil 61, 3. Oui Sauvage (11) Sandesh 61, 4. Slam Dunk (6) Shubham 59.5, 5. Arc Shine (14) Merchant 59, 6. Divine Glory (9) Bhawani 59, 7. Jetfire (4) P. Dhebe 57.5, 8. Untitled (1) Hanumant 57.5, 9. Collegium (3) S. Nayak 57, 10. Ame (12) T.S. Jodha 55.5, 11. Seniority (7) Ayyar 53.5, 12. Dilbar (8) S. Amit 51.5, 13. Airmax (5) Zeeshan 50 and 14. Suarez (10) Vishal Bunde 50.

1. CELLINI, 2. OUI SAUVAGE, 3. DIVINE GLORY

Day’s Best: SHAMSHIR SWORD

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Treble: (i) 5, 6 & 7. (ii) 6, 7 & 8.

Tanala: All races.

Super Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.