Iron Age primed to deliver in Zavaray S. Poonawalla Sprinters’ Challenge

April 01, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - Mumbai:

Trainer Imtiaz Sait’s ward Iron Age, who is in great heart as evidenced by his track performances, should win the Zavaray S. Poonawalla Sprinters’ Challenge, the main attraction of the opening day’s races of the two-day Indian Racing Carnival to be held on Saturday (April 1) evening. Rails will be placed 2 metres wide from 1200m to 1000m and thereafter 4 metres wide upto the winning post.

1. ACT IN TIME MILLION (2,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 4.45 p.m.: 1. Hero Of The East (12) Akshay Kumar 61.5, 2. Justin (10) Bhawani 61, 3. Brave Beauty (7) P. Trevor 60.5, 4. Gangster (3) Haridas Gore 60.5. 5. Treasure Gold (4) P. Shinde 59.5, 6. Beyond Measure (1) Yash Narredu 58, 7. She Is On Fire (13) Aniket 57.5, 8. Jerusalem (6) Sandesj 57, 9. Alpha Domino (9) Neeraj 55, 10. Alpine Star (2) Mustakim Alam 54.5, 11. Whatsinaname (8) C.S. Jodha 53.5, 12. Amber Knight (5) V. Bunde 50.5, 13. Freedom (14) Imran Chisty 50.5 and 14. Zborowski (11) Parmar 50.

1. JUSTIN, 2. BRAVE BEAUTY, 3. GANGSTER

2. BLUE HORIZON MILLION (1,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 5.15: 1. Ataash (13) P. Trevor 61, 2. Cipher (6) Imran Chisty 60.5, 3. Phenom (10) D.A. Naik 60, 4. Wild Thing (5) Parmar 59, 5. Lord Fenicia (8) Haridas Gore 58.5, 6. Ashwa Parth (12) P.S. Chouhan 58, 7. Fortune Teller (16) Peter 58, 8. Kariena (11) Neeraj 57.5, 9. Tyrone Black (7) J. Chinoy 57.5, 10. Fancy Nancy (2) Akshay Kumar 56, 11. Hooves Of Thunder (4) V. Bunde 56, 12. Flashing Famous (3) T.S. Jodha 55, 13. Daulat Mai (9) Mustakim Alam 54.5, 14. Mount Sinai (1) Bhawani 54.5, 15. Remy Red (14) Aniket 54 and 16. Mighty Wings (15) K. Nazil 50.5.

1. CIPHER, 2. ATAASH, 3. FANCY NANCY

3. TURF AUTHORITIES OF INDIA MILLION (1,600m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66, 6.00: 1. Dangerous (7) Sandesh 60.5, 2. Fortunate Son (8) Parmar 59, 3. Charlie (3) Bhawani 58, 4. Sierra Dela Plata (5) Neeraj 58, 5. Zarak (6) Zervan 58, 6. Dexa (1) Mustakim Alam 57, 7. It’s My Time (4) P. Trevor 55, 8. Own Voice (2) V. Bunde 53.5, 9. Pink Jasmine (9) Akshay Kumar 52, 10. Tough Cookie (11) P.S. Chouhan 51.5 and 11. Pure (10) T.S. Jodha 50.5.

1. DANGEROUS, 2. CHARLIE, 3. IT’S MY TIME

4. ZAVARAY S. POONAWALLA JUVENILE MILE (1,600m) (Terms), 3-y-o only, 6.30: 1. Believe (1) Sandesh 57, 2. Booster Shot (6) Imran Chisty 54, 3. Capitolium (7) Neeraj 54, 4. Floyd (4) Zervan 54, 5. Sea The Sun (5) P.S. Chouhan 54, 6. The Godfather (2) P. Trevor 54 and 7. Livermore (3) C.S. Jodha 52.5.

1. SEA THE SUN, 2. THE GODFATHER, 3. CAPITOLIUM

5. SWEEPING SUCCESS MILLION (1,400m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86, 7.00: 1. Golden Neil (7) Mustakim Alam 61.5, 2. Mojito (10) Parmar 59, 3. Magileto (6) T.S. Jodha 56.5, 4. Raffaello (5) Sandesh 56, 5. Yukan (2) P. Trevor 55.5, 6. Pride’s Angel (9) Neeraj 54, 7. Royal Grace (11) Afroz Khan 52.5, 8. Arabian Phoenix (4) K. Nazil 52, 9. Magneto (3) Imran Chisty 52, 10. Rambler (1) Zervan 52 and 11. Flying Scotsman (8) Dashrath 50.

1. MOJITO, 2. PRIDE’S ANGEL, 3. RAFFAELLO.

6. ZAVRAY S. POONAWALLA SPRINTERS’ CHALLENGE (1,200m) (Terms), 4-y-o & over, 7.30: 1. Iron Age (8) P. Trevor 59, 2. Ashwa Bravo (5) P.S. Chouhan 58, 3. Leopard Rock (4) Yash Narredu 58, 4. Corfe Castle (2) C.S. Jodha 57, 5. Fast Rain (10) Parmar 54, 6. Isn’t She Beautiful (1) Neeraj 54, 7. Market King (7) Sandesh 54, 8. The Protector (3) K. Nazil 54, 9. The Sovereign Orb (9) Akshay Kumar 54, 10. Sky Fall (6) V. Bunde 52.5 and 11. Raisina Star (11) Imran Chisty 52.

1. IRON AGE, 2. LEOPARD ROCK, 3. RASINA STAR

7. ARKTOUROS MILLION (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 4 to 30, 8.00: 1. Superimpose (1) Sandesh 59, 2. Champagne Smile (12) V. Bunde 58, 3. Charming Star (9) Mustakim Alam 57.5, 4. Adamas (6) Peter 56, 5. Mirae (7) Aniket 55.5, 6. Mighty Thunder (14) J. Chinoy 55, 7. Anoushka (2) N.K. Ashish 54.5, 8. House Of Lords (13) Bhawani 54.5, 9. Tarzan (3) P.S. Chouhan 54, 10. Arbitrage (11) Haridas Gore 53.5, 11. C’est L’Amour (5) Kirtish 52, 12. Teispes (10) T.S. Jodha 52, 13. Zip Along (8) P. Shinde 52 and 14. Red Dust (4) K. Nazil 51.

1. SUPERIMPOSE, 2. CHAMPAGNE SMILE, 3. ARBITRAGE

Day’s Best: IRON AGE

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

Tanala: All races.

Super Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.