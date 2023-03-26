HamberMenu
Iron Age, Doc Martin and Snowfall catch the eye 

March 26, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Iron Age, Doc Martin and Snowfall caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Mar. 26) morning.

Inner sand;

1200m: Dangerous (Kaviraj) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Worked well.

Outer sand:

800m: Sunburst (Kaviraj) 57, 600/43. Easy.

1000m: Queens Pride (Sandesh) 1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well. Mazal (Sandesh) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Moved freely. The General (Bhawani) 1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Good work. Malakhi (Sandesh) 1-8, 800/55, 600/42. Slightly urged. Destroyer (Nazil) 1-5, 800/50, 600/39. Pleased. La Belle (Kirtish) 1-12, 800/57, 600/42. Easy.

1200m: Snowfall (Sandesh) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Moved attractively. Blazing Bay (Bhawani) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/54, 600/42. Pressed. Pride’s Angel (Shelar) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Responded well. Doc Martin (Zervan) 1-20, 1000/1-4, 800/50, 600/37. Moved impressively. Iron Age (Hamir) 1-16, 1000/1-3, 800/51, 600/38. Excellent workout. Gangster (rb) 1-21, 1000/1-5, 600/38. Pushed. Truly Epic (V. Bunde), Rasputin (Hamir) 1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/38. Former was pressed to end two lengths in front while the latter was well in hand. Fancy Nancy (Shelar), Booster Shot (V. Bunde) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely. Dream Alliance (Hamir), Alpha Domino (Neeraj) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39. Former moved well and they finished level.

1400m: Uzi (Zeeshan), Floyd (rb) 1-20, 1000/1-5, 800/50, 600/38. They were pushed and finished level.

