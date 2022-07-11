Imperial Blue, Ascoval, Last Wish, Thousand Words and Measure Of Time please

July 11, 2022 16:25 IST

: Imperial Blue, Ascoval, Last Wish, Thousand Words and Measure Of Time pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (July 11).

Inner sand:

1200m: Donna Bella (Salman K) 1-21.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/41. In fine condition.

Grass track:

1200m: Venetian (P. Trevor) 1-23, 1,000/1-9, 600/40.5. Moved on the bit.

Outer sand:

600m: Fernet Branca (Ajinkya) 45.5. Easy. Chiraag (rb) 43. Moved impressively. Mystic Eye (rb) 45.5. Moved freely.

1000m: Chinky Pinky (P.S. Chouhan) 1-13, 600/42.5. In fine trim. India Strong (N.S. Parmar) 1-14.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely.

1200m: Enid Blyton (Arshad) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit. Towering Presence (Shreyas) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. Worked well. Ascoval (P. Trevor) 1-22, 1,000/1-7, 600/39. A good display. Emma (Likith), Dr Logan (rb) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Former started two lengths behind and finished level. Thousand Words (Arshad) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/41.5. Pleased.

1400m: Measure Of Time (Arshad) 1-37.5, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/41. In fine condition. Montelena (rb), Toronero (Rozario) 1-42, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Former finished a length ahead. Prince Abir (Indrajeet) 1-39, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/41.5. Moved impressively.

1600m: Fortunate Son (Dhebe) 1-58, 1,400/1-42.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Moved on the bit. Mojito (N.S. Parmar) 1-56, 1,400/1-40, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. In fine nick. Imperial Blue (rb) 1-56, 1,400/1-39, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/41.5. Moved nicely. Prague (P. Trevor) 1-56.5, 1,400/1-42, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Shaped well. Last Wish (A. Imran) 1-53.5, 1,400/1-38, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/40.5. Impressed.

Noted on July 10 — Outer sand:600m: Ayr (Kiran N) 44.5. Easy. Bangor On Dee (rb) 45.5. Easy.

1200m: Speaking Of Love (Kiran N) 1-27, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. In fine shape. Kensington Court (Anjar) 1-23, 1,000/1-10, 600/44. Strode out well.

1400m: Knotty Dancer (Akshay K) 1-38.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/41.5. Moved attractively.