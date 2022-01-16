Races

Hyderabad Sunday races postponed to Jan. 20

The Stewards of Hyderabad Race Club postponed the races scheduled to be held on Jan. 16 (Sunday) to Jan. 20 (Thursday) due heavy rainfall and non-conducive underfoot conditions. The Same card will hold good and change of timings, if any, will be intimated in due course.


