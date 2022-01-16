The Stewards of Hyderabad Race Club postponed the races scheduled to be held on Jan. 16 (Sunday) to Jan. 20 (Thursday) due heavy rainfall and non-conducive underfoot conditions. The Same card will hold good and change of timings, if any, will be intimated in due course.
Hyderabad Sunday races postponed to Jan. 20
Hyderabad: ,
January 16, 2022 18:28 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Jan 16, 2022 6:30:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/hyderabad-sunday-races-postponed-to-jan-20/article38278301.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story