Amazing Ruler impresses

Published - June 10, 2024 05:23 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Amazing Ruler impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (June 10).

Outer sand

600m: Continues (S. John), Gallon Of My Love (Sai Kiran) 44.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Glow In The Dark (R. Ravi) 46. Moved freely.

1200m: Amazing Ruler (P. Ramesh) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/41. Moved fluently.

Inner sand, June 9:

1000m: Magical Bay (rb) 1-8.5, 600/41. Worked well.

Outer sand

600m: Auspicious Queen (Rajesh K), Lauternbrunnen (rb) 45.5. They moved freely.

1000m: Martha (G. Vivek) 1-13.5, 600/42.5. In fine trim. Vivado (F. Ansari) 1-11, 600/43.5. Impressed. Tesorino (R. Pradeep) 1-13.5, 600/43. In fine condition.

