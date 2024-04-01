GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bashir, Cellini and Star Prosperity excel

April 01, 2024 05:26 pm | Updated 05:26 pm IST

Racing Correspondent

Mumbai

Bashir, Cellini and Star Prosperity excelled when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Apr. 1) morning.

Inner sand

600m: Divine Hope (Kiran Naidu) 39. Pressed. Star Impact (V. Bunde) 39. Urged. Juliana (Bhawani), Impulsive (T. Atul) 41. They ended level.

800m: Bubbly Boy (Yash Narredu) 52, 600/38. Shaped well. Ashwa Supremo (V. Bunde), Lord Fenicia (Kiran Naidu) Former finished four lengths ahead. Treasure Gold (Mosin) 55, 600/41. Moved freely. Son Of A Gun (Mustakim) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Cellini (P. Shinde) 49, 600/36. Impressed. Etoile (Mosin) 55, 600/41. Moved fluently. Chopin (Neeraj) 57, 600/42. Easy. Alpine Star (Mustakim) 51, 600/38. Worked well. Thalassa (Sandesh) 52, 600/39. Moved attractively. Come September (Mustakim) 51, 600/39. Pushed.

1000m: Count Of Savoy (Yash Narredu) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Good work. Marlboro Man (J. Chinoy), Battista (rb) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Former finished six lengths ahead. Ataash (T.S. Jodha) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Responded well. Storm Cloud (Mustakim), Zip Along (S. Saba) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Former finished a distance ahead. Ekla Cholo (Merchant) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Moved well. Coeur De Lion (Mustakim) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Maintains form. Magneto (Merchant) 1-6, 800/53,600/40. Pressed.

1200m: Star Prosperity (V. Bunde), Jerusalem (Kiran Naidu) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/39. Former made up four lengths and easily finished five lengths ahead.

Race track

1000m: Trillionaire (Mustakim) 1-1, 800/49, 600/35. Worked well. Charming Star (S. Saba) 1-4, 800/51, 600/39. Pressed.

Gate practice noted on inner sand

1000m: Bashir (T. Atul), Baleno (Bhawani) 1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Former strode out well and finished six lengths ahead. Good Fellow (Shahrukh), Jet (app) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former was five lengths superior. Scaramouche (T.S. Jodha), Storm (app) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42. Pair level. Bluebird (J. Chinoy) 1-11, 600/43. Easy.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.