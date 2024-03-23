GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fighton and Thalassa impress

March 23, 2024 05:38 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST - Mumbai

Racing Correspondent

Fighton and Thalassa impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Mar. 23) morning.

Inner sand

600m: Jendayi (Trevor), Alexandros (Kirtish) 40. Pair level. The Sengol Queen (Gore) 39. Moved Freely.

800m: Believe (Merchant), We Still Believe (app) 51, 600/38. Both moved neck and neck freely. Good Fellow (Nazil) 53, 600/40. Pressed. Timeless Vision (C.S.Jodha), Oishika (Santosh) 54, 600/40. They moved level freely. Cellini (P. Shinde) 49, 600/37. Worked well. Santissimo (Trevor) 53, 600/40. Maintains winning form.

1000m: Ready To Rumble (P. Dhebe), Turn And Burn (Parmar) 1-11, 600/41. Pair moved together freely. Miss American Pie (Parmar) 1-9, 600/41. Good work. Fashion Icon (P. Vinod) 1-10, 600/42. Ridden out. Mansa Musa (Chouhan) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38. Responded well. Fable (Kaviraj), Roderic O’ Connor/Scionic (M.S. Deora) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Former finished well clear. Mariana (Kirtish), Sunburst (J. Chinoy) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Former ended three lengths in front. Escape Velocity (H.M. Akshay), Abhidhyan (C.S. Jodha) 1-9, 600/40. Former was two lengths superior. Inquilab (Hamir), Stalin (V. Bunde) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Pair moved level freely.

1200m: Fighton (Parmar) 1-18, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/40. Moved impressively. Chopin (Neeraj) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Worked well. Mojito (Parmar) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Pleased. Amadeo (H.M. Akshay), Red Mist (M.S. Deora) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Former was superior. Angelo (N. Bhosale) 1-24, 600/40. Moved fluently. Sedgefield/Brahmani (Kaviraj), Ghirardelli (C.S. Jodha) 1-23, 600/40. Former was one length better.

1400m: Waikiki (P. Dhebe) 1-36, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Responded well. Thalassa (Merchant) 1-35, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Excelled.

1600m: Supernatural (Kirtish) 1-50, 1400/1-35, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/38. Moved attractively.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.