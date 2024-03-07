March 07, 2024 05:51 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - BENGALURU

Aldgate, Promiseofthefuture, True Punch and Martha impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (March 7).

Inner sand:

1000m: Meghann (rb) 1-7.5, 600/39.5. Strode out well.

Outer sand:

600m: Del Mar (rb) 46. Easy.

1000m: Antilope (R. Pradeep) 1-13.5, 600/44. Moved well.

1200m: Knotty Challenger (Antony), Nevada Gold (rb) 1-32, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/44.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished level.

Gate practice - inner sand:

1400m: Aldgate (S. John) 1-37, (1,400-600) 48.5. Jumped out smartly. Promiseofthefuture (Antony), Mandarino (rb) 1-36, (1,400-600) 55.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Ture Punch (I. Chisty), Domino (Ramesh K), First Royalist (rb) 1-36, (1,400-600) 51.5. First named impressed. Martha (S. Shareef), Liv In The Mist (Chetan K) 1-35.5, (1,400-600) 52.5. Former finished distance ahead. Devils Magic (Shreyas), Mazal Tov (Mark) 1-37, (1,400-600) 50. They jumped out well and finished together. Eridani (B. Paswan) 1-49, (1,400-600) 1-1. Jumped out well. Crime Of Passion (Rayan), Southern Power (Salman K) 1-37, (1,400-600) 52. Former finished three lengths ahead.