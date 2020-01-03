Races

Here And Now and Big Sur shine

Here And Now, Big Sur, Roman Senator, Streaming Gold and Mauritania shone when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (January 3).

Inner sand

600m: Alexandre Dumas (Indrajeet) 40. Moved well.

Outer sand

600m: Royal Sceptre (Rajesh B) 45.5. Easy. Corona Del Corsa (Selvaraj) 46. Moved freely. Mega Ikon (Jagadeesh) 46. Moved on the bit. Handsome Rocky (rb) 44. Strode out well. Torosanto (R. Anand) 42.5. Stretched out well.

1000m: Hafnium (Kiran Rai) 1-13.5, 600/43. In fine trim. Commodus (Selvaraj) 1-12, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Capstone (Kiran Rai) 1-14.5, 600/44. Worked well. Propine (Kiran Rai) 1-15, 600/44.5. Easy.

1200m: Silver Swift (rb), Wings Of Desire (Khurshad) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Here And Now (A. Imran) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. In fine nick. Rafa (Nazerul), Anne Boleyn (Rajesh B) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/45.5. They finished level. Zehnaseeb (Kiran Rai) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Pleased. Show Girl (Anjar) 1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit. Griffin (Vaibhav) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44.5. In fine condition. Look Out (Kiran Rai) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 60043.5. Moved well. Alberto (R. Marshall) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Strode out well. Mauritania (Aliyar) 1-23, 1,000/1-8, 600/41. A fine display.

1400m: Big Sur (Aliyar) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-21.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/43. A good display.

1600m: Streaming Gold (S. John) 1-52.5, 1,400/1-38, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/43.5. Moved impressively. Roman Senator (Aliyar) 1-56.5, 1,400/1-39.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-11, 600/44. Impressed.

horse racing
