Harvestime, Knight Defensor, Isnt She Beautiful, Fast Pace and Lex Luthor impress

June 07, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Harvestime, Knight Defensor, Isnt She Beautiful, Fast Pace and Lex Luthor impressed when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (June 7).

Inner sand:

600m: Pastiche (Vishal) 39.5. Stretched out well.

1000m: Pizarro (Saqlian), Sea God (Mudassar) 1-6.5, 600/39.5. Former finished six lengths ahead.

1200m: De Villiers (Shreyas) 1-24, 1,000/1-9, 600/39. Pleased.

Outer sand:

600m: Irish Coffee (P. Trevor) 43.5. Moved well. She’s A Lady (rb) (1,200-600) 38. Eased up. Groovin (Hindu S) 43. Moved fluently. Ruling Dynasty (Mudassar), Pneuma (S. John) 44.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Raisina Star (Hindu S) 42.5. In fine trim. Geographique (Vishal) 45.5. Moved on the bit. Rainbow Dreamer (Mudassar) 44.5. Shaped well.

1000m: Monteverdi (Hindu S) 1-16, 600/43. Worked well. Instructor (R. Pradeep) 1-16, 600/41.5. Stretched out well. Ruling Goddess (S.K. Paswan) 1-12.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Destroyer (Nazil) 1-16, 600/45. Easy.

1200m: Isnt She Beautiful (P. Trevor) 1-27, 1,000/1-10, 600/41.5. A fine display. Knight Defensor (P. Trevor), Splendido (Shinde) 1-27, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Fromer started two lengths behind and finished six lengths ahead. Harvestime (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-10, 600/39.5. A pleasing display. Last Wish (Indrajeet) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. Moved freely. Leopard Rock (Yash) 1-31, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/41.5. Moved attractively. Fast Pace (Ajeet K) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Retains form. Regency Smile (Hasib) 1-31, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. Golden Gallery (Shinde), Double Vision (rg) 1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. They finished level.

1400m: Bellator (Saqlian) 1-39, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Pleased. Lex Luthor (Indrajeet), Devils Magic (Inayat) 1-43, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/44.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead.