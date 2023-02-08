HamberMenu
Golden Oaks, Turkoman, Crown Witness and Champions Way shine

February 08, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Golden Oaks, Turkoman, Crown Witness and Champions Way shone when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Feb. 8).

Inner sand:

600m: Blues Ballad (rb) 39.5. Strode out well. Knight In Hooves (Shinde) 40. Moved well.

1000m: Watchmystars (rb) 1-8, 600/40. Extended.

Outer sand:

600m: Immortal Beauty (rb), Burmese (Suraj) 44. They finished level. Momentous (Suraj), Sheer Bliss (Khurshad) 44.5. They moved freely. Golden Oaks (Shinde) 41.5. Moved fluently. Star Glory (Khurshad) 44.5. Easy.

1000m: Turkoman (Shinde) 1-12.5, 600/44. In fine nick. Crown Witness (Shinde), Champions Way (Suraj) 1-14, 600/43.5. They moved impressively. Hoofed Wonder (Khurshad) 1-15.5, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit. Scarlet Ibis (rb), Anakin (rg) 1-13.5, 600/46. Former finished six lengths ahead. Shubankar (R. Pradeep) 1-13.5, 600/44. Maintains form.

1200m: Fearless Joey (Suraj) 1-31, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. Moved freely.

