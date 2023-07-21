Golden Neil lives up to the billing in Gamble For Love Trophy

July 21, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - Pune:

Trainer Narendra Lagad’s ward Golden Neil (Mustakim Alam up) claimed the Gamble For Love Trophy, the feature event of the opening day’s races here on Friday (July 21). Trainer Adhirajsingh Jodha saddled three winners.

1. BEYOND EXPECTATION PLATE (Div. II): ZIP ALONG (Mustakim Alam) 1, Prince O’ War (Parmar) 2, Divine Soul (N. Bhosale) 3 and Prince Igor (Kaviraj) 4. 2-1/4, Hd and Lnk. 1m, 11.67s. ₹133 (w), 56, 28 and 44 (p). SHP: 111, FP: 1,353, Tanala: 24,984 (c/f). Favourite: Anoushka. Owners: Mr. Bharat Shah, Dr. Firoza Bhabha, Begum Shaherbanoo Husain Lagad, Mr. Samir Bhatia & Mr. Shailesh B. Ghatlia. Trainer: Narendra Lagad.

2. SEASON OPENER PLATE (Div. II): AMEERAH (Neeraj) 1, Attained (P. Shinde) 2, Goldiva (S. Saqlain) 3 and Smiles Of Fortune (Yash Narredu) 4. 2-3/4, 4-3/4 and 1/2. 1m, 27. 08s. ₹20 (w), 23, 23 and 10 (p). SHP: 70, FP: 116, Q: 68, Tanala: 1,725 and 605. Favourite: Ameerah. Owners: Mr. Geoffrey B. Nagpal & Mrs. Charonne Nagpal. Trainer: S.K. Sunderji.

3. GAMBLE FOR LOVE TROPHY: GOLDEN NEIL (Mustakim Alam) 1, In Contention (S.A. Amit) 2, Successor (S. Saqlain) 3 and Count Of Savoy (Yash Narredu) 4. 3-1/2, 2 and 1/2. 1m, 25.87s. ₹15 (w), 12, 25 and 10 (p). SHP: 81, FP: 126, Q: 95, Tanala: 277 and 48. Favourite: Golden Neil. Owner: Mr. Laxmikumar Goculdas rep. B.S. & Services Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Narendra Lagad.

4. SEASON OPENER PLATE (Div. I): BRAVE BEAUTY (K. Nazil) 1, Supreme Spirit (Bhawani) 2, My Princess (H.M. Akshay) 3 and Flashing Famous (S.G. Prasad) 4. 3/4, 3-1/2 and Lnk. 1m, 27.20s. ₹64 (w), 13, 23 and 38 (p). SHP: 82, FP: 1,667, Q: 656, Tanala: 7,104 and 1,522. Favourite: Kariena. Owners: Mr. Deepak Suryavanshi, Mr. G. Shewakramani & M/s. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Hosidar Daji.

5. D.K. ASHISH TROPHY (Div. I): ATHENIAN (M.S. Deora) 1, Democracy (P.S. Chouhan) 2, The General (Bhawani) 3 and Vijaya (C.S. Jodha) 4. Not run: Mi Arion. 1-1/2, Lnk and 3/4. 1m, 12.07s. ₹259 (w), 45, 15 and 10 (p). SHP: 50, FP: 6,542, Q: 839, Tanala: 2,090 and 14, 632 (c/f). Favourite: The General. Owners: Mr. Akhtar Adamji Peerbhoy, Mrs. Shahnaz A. Peerbhoy, Mr. & Mrs. Shapoor P. Mistry rep. Manjri Horse Breeders’ Farm Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Chirag Sharma & Mr. Ajay K. Arora. Trainer: Adhirajsingh Jodha.

Note: Originally The General had won the race ahead of Athenian and Democracy. An objection was raised by jockey Chouhan against Bhawani for causing him interference in the last 100m which forced the former to stop riding. The Stewards after watching the replay, and interviewing both the jockeys, decided to revise the order as above.

6. ALLEY CAT PLATE: GENEROSITY (N. Bhosale) 1, Inishmore (P. Shinde) 2, Pyrrhus (C. Umesh) 3 and Queens Pride (Haridas Gore) 4. 4-1/4, Nose and 3/4. 58.59s. ₹28 (w), 17, 10 and 17 (p). SHP: 41, FP: 60, Q: 69, Tanala: 298 and 160. Favourite: Generosity. Owners: Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Vispi R. Patel & Ms. Anita J. Captain. Trainer: P. Shroff.

7. D.K. ASHISH TROPHY (Div. II): HALL OF GRACE (P.S. Kaviraj) 1, Enabler (Yash Narredu) 2, Multiverse (S. Kamble) 3 and Endurance (Neeraj) 4. 7-1/4, 3/4 and 2-1/2. 1m, 10.31s. ₹103 (w), 25, 17 and 17 (p). SHP: 50, FP: 299, Q: 376, Tanala: 2,132 and 1,599. Favourite: Endurance. Owners: Hallmark Racing & Equine Services LLP. Trainer: Adhirajsingh Jodha.

8. DOUBLE BULL PLATE: TIME AND TIDE (Gagandeep Maan) 1, Snowfall (Suraj Narredu) 2, Buckley (Dashrath) 3 and Dali Swirl (Merchant) 4. 1-1/4, 2-3/4 and 2-3/4. 1m, 10.13s. ₹40 (w), 17, 16 and 31 (p). SHP: 52, FP: 114, Q: 38, Tanala: 295 and 192. Favourite: Snowfall. Owners: Mr. Vikram Bachhawat rep. Bachhawat Farms Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Adhirajsingh Jodha.

Note: Jockey K. Nazil, the rider of Rambler, got unseated from his mount soon after the start and was taken to the hospital where is under observation.

9. BEYOND EXPECTATION PLATE (Div. I): SUPERIMPOSE (Dashrath) 1, Champagne Smile (S. Saqlain) 2, 3. Adamas (S.J. Sunil) 3 and Gimme (P. Dhebe) 4. Nose, 2 and 3. 1m, 12. 40s. ₹21 (w), 12, 21 and 17 (p). SHP: 36, FP: 116, Q: 44, Tanala: 303 and 159. Favourite: Superimpose. Owners: Mr. Homi Mehta, Mrs. Homi Mehta & Mr. Jehangir Mehta. Trainer: S.K. Sunderji.

Jackpot: (i) 70%: ₹15, 611 (1 tkt.) & 30%: 1,338 (5 tkts.); (ii) 70%: 29,484 (2 tkts.) & 30%: 12,636 (2 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 7,133 (1 tkt), (ii) 3,879 (2 tkts.), (iii) 1,191 (21 tkts.).

Super Jackpot: 100% (c/f).