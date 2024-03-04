GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Golden Glow, and Baby Bazooka show out

March 04, 2024 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - Mumbai

Racing Correspondent

Golden Glow and Baby Bazooka showed out when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Mar. 4) morning.

Inner sand.

600m: Dagger’s Strike (M.S. Deora) 39. Moved freely. Axlrod (T.S. Jodha) 41. Easy.

800m: Neilina (Merchant) 55, 600/41. Moved fluently. Mirae (Mustakim) 53, 600/40. Pressed. Expedite (rb) 53, 600/41. Pushed. Misty (Nazil) 50, 600/38. Moved well. Mi Arion (H. Gore), Sorrento Secret (P. Vinod) 52, 600/39. Former finished three lengths ahead. Tarzan (J. Chinoy) 52, 600/38. Worked well. Queen’s Pride (Kiran Naidu) 52, 600/39. Moved freely. Escape Velocity (M.S. Deora), Continental Drift (Santosh) 54, 600/39. Pair moved together freely. Brego (T.S. Jodha) 51, 600/38. Stretched. Ricochet (T.S. Jodha) 54, 600/40. Urged. Showman (Mustakim) 51, 600/38. Slightly urged.

1000m: Believe (Merchant) 1-9, 600/41. Moved freely. High Spirits (Mustakim) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Slightly urged. Golden Neil (Mustakim) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38. Responded well. Zip Along (Mustakim) 1-7, 600/39. Pressed. Redouble (R. Ajinkya) 1-9, 600/40. Moved freely. La Dolce Vita (P. Shinde), Etoile (app) 1-8, 600/39. Pair moved level freely. Alpha Domino (Neeraj) 1-9, 600/41. Moved fluently. Golden Glow (Mustakim) 1-4, 800/51, 600/38. Moved impressively. Supreme Spirit (Hamir) 1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Worked well.

1200m: Disciplined (Neeraj), Aerodynamic (H.M. Akshay) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former was three lengths superior. Coeur De Lion (Mustakim) 1-25, 600/42. Worked freely.

Race track.

600m: Chelsea (S. Amit), Equalizer (Ranjane) 38. Both moved freely. Kingsland (T.S. Jodha), Higher Love (app) 37. They finished level.

800m: Beyond Measure (Kiran Naidu) 51, 600/36. Moved well.

1000m: Stunning Visual (Nazil) 1-2, 800/49, 600/36. Worked well. Yuletide (Mustakim) 1-3, 800/50, 600/36. Fully stretched. Trillionaire (Mustakim), Charming Star (app) 1-1, 800/38, 600/35. They were pushed and the former finished a distance ahead. Definitely (Shahrukh) 1-5, 800/51, 600/37. Pushed. Phanta (app) 1-3, 800/49, 600/36. Pressed. Aafreen (S. Amit), Break Point (R. Ajinkya) 1-3, 800/49, 600/35. Both moved neck and neck freely. Chat (Nazil) 1-2, 800/49, 600/36. Worked freely. Enlightened (T.S. Jodha) 1-3, 800/48, 600/34. Worked well. Interceptor (R. Ajinkya), Lady Di (S. Amit) 1-4, 800/50, 600/36. Pair moved level freely. Fidato (rb), New Yorker (Mustakim) 1-4, 800/51, 600/36. Former was two lengths superior.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand.

1000m: Baby Bazooka (Nazil) 1-4, 800/51, 600/38. Pleased. Thundering Phoenix (M.S. Deora), Malet Spring (H.M. Akshay) 1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Both were pushed and finished level.

