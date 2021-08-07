Gods Plan, Nagada, Torbert and Night Hunt please

Gods Plan, Nagada, Torbert and Night Hunt pleased when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Aug. 7).

Inner sand:

600m: Gift Of Perfection (rb) 42.5. Rippling Waters (Shyam Kumar) 40.5. Royal Commander (Farid Ansari) 40. Majestic Wind (rb), Divina (Nikhil Naidu) 40. Latter finished five lengths in front. Star Fling (S. Kabthar), Knight Envied (C, Brisson) 41. A fit pair. Amber Lightning (rb) 43. Easy. Solinari (M. Bhaskar) 43.5. Full Bloom (Rajendra Singh) 41.5. Good. Wonderful Era (Farid Ansari) 40. Shaped well. Majestic Charmer (Shyam Kumar) 42. Urged. Mon General (rb) 43. Diamond And Pearls (Nikhil Naidu), Glorious Sunlight (rb) 42.

800m: Artistryy (rb), 52, 600/38. Moved well. Big Treasure (rb) 57.5, 600/43.5. Moved on the bit. Roman Senator (rb) 1-0, 600/45. Easy. Beauty Of The Turf (Farid Ansari) 55, 600/40. Pushed. Fabulous Show (rb) 59.5, 600/44.5. Dont Dilly Dally (Farid Ansari) 54, 600/39. Strode out well. King T’Chala (rb) 59.5, 600/46. Mighty Princess (rb) 57, 600/42. Fashion Of Stars (Farid Ansari) 56, 600/41. Urged. Knott So Knotty (Azfar Ayeed), Renegade (Koshi Kumar) 59, 600/44.5. Rhiannon (Koshi Kumar), Azeria (Azfar Syeed) 54, 600/40.5. They worked well, latter finished two lengths ahead. Arakara (M. Bhaskar) 55.5, 600/40.5. Stillwater (rb) Angel Heart (M. Bhaskar) 56, 600/41. Latter worked well.

1000m: Arapaho (rb), Proposed (Shahar Babu) 1-10.5, 800/57, 600/43. They moved well. Royal Symphony (Azfar Syeed), Trending Princess (Koshi Kumar) 1-10, 800/55, 600/43. Latter moved better and finished four lengths in front. Fort St.George (rb), Thomas Hardy (Shahar Babu) 1-10, 800/56, 600/42.5. A fit pair. Dominant (Koshi Kumar) 1-12.5, 800/57.5, 600/43. Extended. Epistoiary (M. Bhaskar) 1-14.5, 800/59.5, 600/45. The Intimidator (rb), Roka (rb) 1-14.5, 800/59.5, 600/44.5. Elegant Touch (Nikhil Naidu), Torbert (Sham Kumar) 1-7.5, 800/54.5, 600/41. Latter, who was two lengths behind at the start, moved impressively and finished three lengths ahead. Night Hunt (M. Bhaskar), Conscious Keeper (Shahar Babu) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former showed out. Oscars Thunder (Zulquar Nain) 1-10, 800/56, 600/41.5. In fine condition. Nagada (M. Bhaskar) 1-6, 800/53.5, 600/39.5. Moved attractively. Pretty Gal (rb) 1-11, 800/55.5, 600/41. In fine trim. Durango (Koshi Kumar) 1-14.5, 800/59, 600/44. Moved freely. Esteva (rb) 1-12, 800/57, 600/43. Worked well.

1200m: Gods Plan (M. Bhaskar) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 800/55, 600/41.5. Pleased.

Outer sand:

600m: Oberon (rb) 42.5. Otus (Rajendra Singh) 42.5. Easy. Choir (rb) 41. Slightly urged.

Gate Practice (Inner sand): 1000m: Cavallo Veloce (C. Brisson), Star Waves (Shahar Babu), Royal Pearl (Koshi Kumar) 1-6. They jumped out smartly. Cavallo Veloce was the pick. Annexed (Koshi Kumar), Cavallo Vincente (rb), Lordship (rb) 1-4. They jumped out well. Lady Royal (Nikhil Naidu), Beauregard (Farhan Alam) 1-6. They took a good jump, former outpaced her companion. Protea (C. Brisson), Rwanda (S. Kabthar), Soul Mate (Shahar Babu) 1-9.5. First named was the pick. Golden Streak (Farhan Alam), Lakshanam (Nikhil Naidu) 1-7. They jumped out well, former finished well ahead. Air Marshall (S. Kabthar), Abilitare (Shahar Babu), My Triumph (C. Brisson) 1-9. The trio jumped out well, My Triumph did not finish as it’s saddle slipped passing 800m. Regal Kid (Koshi Kumar), Dashing Beauty (Azfar Syeed), Sweet Fragrance (rb) 1-9. They jumped out well. Magical Magician (Sham Kumar) Sea Script (Nikhil Naidu) 1-4. They took a smart jump, former outpaced companion. Baller (Shahar Babu) 1-7. Jumped out well.