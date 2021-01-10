Giant Star, Choir, Glorious Legend, Elegant Touch, Royal Treasure and Night Hunt please

Giant Star, Choir, Glorious Legend, Elegant Touch, Royal Treasure and Night Hunt pleased when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Jan. 10).

Outer sand: 600m: Best Of Luck (rb) 44. Pacific (Stephen Raj) 42. Urged. Amazing Kitten (rb) 46. Katahdin (rb) 44. Easy. Queen Justitia (B. Nikhil) 43.5. Handy. Orange Pekoe (rb) 42.5. Royal Prestige (Ayaz Khan) 43.5. Good. Wonder Blaze (K.V. Baskar) 43.4. Extended. Decisive (K.V. Baskar) 43. Moved freely. Shreyas Pet (rb) 43. Extended.

800m: Elegant Touch (App), Striking Distance (B. Nikhil) 56.5, 600/41.5. They are in fine shape, former to note. Choir (rb) 56, 600/41.5. Maintains form. Radical Review (App), Shalem (App) 56.5, 600/41.5. They are in fine trim. Rajputana (Stephen Raj) 59, 600/44.5. Handy. Heavenly Blue (rb) 59, 600/45. Fit. Shelomi (A.M. Alam) 59.5, 600/44.5. Unextended. Saibya (rb), 1-1, 600/46. Phoebe Buffay (Stephen Raj) 57.5, 600/42. Strode out well. Glorious Legend (B. Nikhil), Storm Flag (B. Nikhil) 56, 600.41. They impressed. Lady Elise (K.V. Baskar) 1-1, 600/45. Easy.

1000m: Kings Show (Umesh) 1-9.5, 800/56, 600/43.5. In fine nick. Giant Star (S. Kamble) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41. He moved well within himself.

Inner sand: 600m: Salvo (M. Bhaskar) 40. In good condition. Moonlight Night (M. Bhaskar) 40. Worked well. Otus (Rajendra Singh) 40.5. Good. Beauteous Maximus (App), Priceless Ruler (Rajendra Singh) 38.5. Latter was too good. Royal Eminence (App), Eagle Prince (Rajendra Singh) 38.5. Latter moved better and finished two lengths ahead. Lady Ascot (App) 39. Moved well. Star Chieftain (Rajendra Singh), Wild Passion (App) 38. A fit pair. Majestic Charmer (App) 40.5. Pushed.

800m: Gods Plan (M. Bhaskar) 57, 600/42.5. Hard held. Soaring High (P.Sai Kumar), Platini (Shahar Babu) 59, 600/44. They moved freely. Supreme Excelsior (App), Grand Royal (App) 54.5, 600/39. They moved attractively. Night Hunt (Shahar Babu) 51.5, 600/39. A fine display. Royal Treasure (App), Cher Amie (Rajendra Singh) 51, 600/37. Former showed out. Divina (A.M. Alam) 1-0, 600/45. Handy. Illustrious Ruler (App) 52.5, 600/38.5. In fine fettle.

1000m: Senora Bianca (P. Sai Kumar) 1-12, 800/53.5, 600/40. Moved fluently. Thomas Hardy (Shahar Babu), Arapaho (rb) 1-10, 800/56, 600/42.5. They worked well.

Gate Practice — inner sand: 1000m: Star Convey (C.P. Khanal), Amore (App), Kristalina (Iltaf Hussain) 1-6. They took a good jump. Amore to note. Glorious Destiny (App), Oscar Thunder (App) 1-3. They jumped out smartly. Torbert (Farhan), Naomi (C. Umesh), Glorious Trust (A.M. Alam) 1-5.5. The trio took a good jump. Wonderful Era (Rajendra Singh), Indian Coral (App), Prince Of Windsor (App) 1-6. Wonderful Era jumped out well. Star Templar (App), Rippling Waters (App) 1-2. Star Templar, who missed the jump, covered good grounds and finished well ahead.