Geographique, Four Wheel Drive, All Attractive, Black Eagle, Royal Glory and Juliette impress
Geographique, Four Wheel Drive, All Attractive, Black Eagle, Royal Glory and Juliette impressed when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (June 8).
Outer sand:
600m: Mountain Lion (Likith) 43.5. Moved freely. Siege Perilous (Akshay K) 45. Moved on the bit.
1000m: Measure Of Time (Nazerul) 1-16, 600/45. In fine trim. Royal Glory (Ranjeet) 1-11, 600/41.5. Pleased. Obsidian (Akshay K) 1-10, 600/43.5. Moved fluently. Glow In The Dark (Akshay K) 1-10.5, 600/43. In fine condition, note. Happy Time (Mark) 1-15, 600/43. Shaped well. Lady Godvia (S. Shareef), Secret Lady (Akshay K) 1-13, 600/43.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Sir Tyrrell (Mark), Raffles (T.S. Jodha) 1-15.5, 600/44.5. They moved on the bit. Johnny Bravo (Rajesh B) 1-15.5, 600/44. Moved freely. Black Whizz (Raghuveer), Another Rainbow (Vishal B) 1-13.5, 600/43. They worked well.
1200m: Crown Consort (Suraj) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43. Maintains form. Augustus Caesar (A. Prakash), Alpha Domino (Bhawani S) 1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. They finished together. Capital Gain (A. Imran), Sunway Lagoon (T.S. Jodha) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44.5. They are in fine trim. Michigan Melody (Khurshad), Allabouther (Asbar) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. They moved together. Enid Blyton (A. Prakash) 1-24, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Fit for the fray. Four Wheel Drive (Akshay K) 1-24, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41.5. A good display. Country’s Jewel (rb) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44.5. Strode out well. Black Eagle (Sandesh) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/41. May strike soon. Golden Oaks (Sandesh) 1-28, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. In fine condition. Queen Envied (Anjar) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit. Trafalgar (Sandesh) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Moved impressively.
1400m: Ladida (Bhawani S), Queen Regnant (C.S. Jodha) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Latter started two lengths behind and finished level. Juliette (Bhawani S), Regal Command (C.S. Jodha) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Former started three lengths behind and finished level. All Attractive (Akshay K) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-10, 600/40.5. A pleasing display. Theon (P.S. Chouhan) 1-46, 1,200/1-31, 1,000/1-16.5, 600/46. Moved freely. Exalted Dream (A. Prakash) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Shaped well, note. Forest Flame (P. Trevor) 1-38.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-9, 600/42. In fine nick. Konabos (Akshay K), Knotty Woods (Dhanu S) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/43. Former finished four lengths ahead. Geographique (N.S. Parmar), Dear Lady (Bhawani S) 1-39, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/41.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished eight lengths in front.
