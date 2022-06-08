Geographique, Four Wheel Drive, All Attractive, Black Eagle, Royal Glory and Juliette impress

June 08, 2022 18:03 IST

Geographique, Four Wheel Drive, All Attractive, Black Eagle, Royal Glory and Juliette impressed when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (June 8).

Outer sand:

600m: Mountain Lion (Likith) 43.5. Moved freely. Siege Perilous (Akshay K) 45. Moved on the bit.

1000m: Measure Of Time (Nazerul) 1-16, 600/45. In fine trim. Royal Glory (Ranjeet) 1-11, 600/41.5. Pleased. Obsidian (Akshay K) 1-10, 600/43.5. Moved fluently. Glow In The Dark (Akshay K) 1-10.5, 600/43. In fine condition, note. Happy Time (Mark) 1-15, 600/43. Shaped well. Lady Godvia (S. Shareef), Secret Lady (Akshay K) 1-13, 600/43.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Sir Tyrrell (Mark), Raffles (T.S. Jodha) 1-15.5, 600/44.5. They moved on the bit. Johnny Bravo (Rajesh B) 1-15.5, 600/44. Moved freely. Black Whizz (Raghuveer), Another Rainbow (Vishal B) 1-13.5, 600/43. They worked well.

1200m: Crown Consort (Suraj) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43. Maintains form. Augustus Caesar (A. Prakash), Alpha Domino (Bhawani S) 1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. They finished together. Capital Gain (A. Imran), Sunway Lagoon (T.S. Jodha) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44.5. They are in fine trim. Michigan Melody (Khurshad), Allabouther (Asbar) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. They moved together. Enid Blyton (A. Prakash) 1-24, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Fit for the fray. Four Wheel Drive (Akshay K) 1-24, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41.5. A good display. Country’s Jewel (rb) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44.5. Strode out well. Black Eagle (Sandesh) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/41. May strike soon. Golden Oaks (Sandesh) 1-28, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. In fine condition. Queen Envied (Anjar) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit. Trafalgar (Sandesh) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Moved impressively.

1400m: Ladida (Bhawani S), Queen Regnant (C.S. Jodha) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Latter started two lengths behind and finished level. Juliette (Bhawani S), Regal Command (C.S. Jodha) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Former started three lengths behind and finished level. All Attractive (Akshay K) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-10, 600/40.5. A pleasing display. Theon (P.S. Chouhan) 1-46, 1,200/1-31, 1,000/1-16.5, 600/46. Moved freely. Exalted Dream (A. Prakash) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Shaped well, note. Forest Flame (P. Trevor) 1-38.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-9, 600/42. In fine nick. Konabos (Akshay K), Knotty Woods (Dhanu S) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/43. Former finished four lengths ahead. Geographique (N.S. Parmar), Dear Lady (Bhawani S) 1-39, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/41.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished eight lengths in front.